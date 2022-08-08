MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in south Minneapolis. The city's police department says the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. Responding officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," police say. Officers aided the woman before an ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say a fight involving several people, possibly over a romantic relationship, escalated to gunfire. The suspects fled before police arrived. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. This was one of four shootings that occurred Tuesday night in the city. A 14-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in an apparent accidental shooting in north Minneapolis a half-hour earlier, and two men were hurt in a double shooting an hour after that just over a mile away.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO