Woman seriously hurt in south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in south Minneapolis. The city's police department says the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. Responding officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," police say. Officers aided the woman before an ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say a fight involving several people, possibly over a romantic relationship, escalated to gunfire. The suspects fled before police arrived. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. This was one of four shootings that occurred Tuesday night in the city. A 14-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in an apparent accidental shooting in north Minneapolis a half-hour earlier, and two men were hurt in a double shooting an hour after that just over a mile away.
Boy, 14, shot in Minneapolis after "accidental discharge of gun" inside apartment
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after suffering "a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" after a gun was accidentally fired inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of James Avenue North. Police say there was "a gathering of people inside the apartment" at the time of the shooting. A gun was found at the scene, and police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.This was the first of four shootings that occurred Tuesday night in the city. A woman who seriously hurt by gunfire an hour later in south Minneapolis, and two men were hurt in a double shooting an hour after that in north Minneapolis.
Charges: Man lit fire to girlfriend's Burnsville apartment
A 27-year-old Brooklyn Center man is charged with multiple counts of arson after he allegedly lit fire to his girlfriend's bedroom when she returned home from work later than usual, according to court documents. Jourdan Nige Robe Murray-Thigpen is charged with first- and second-degree arson as well as threats of...
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Downtown Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis. The suspected weapon used in the shooting was found on the rooftop of T-V station W-C-C-O. Twitter posts from reporters and anchors at the C-B-S affiliate detailed police walking across the station’s rooftop and finding the handgun, which police say was tossed from the balcony of the apartment where the shooting took place. A suspect is in custody.
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
Teen camp counselor charged with firing arrows at kids, boy injured
MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A teenage camp counselor was charged Tuesday with firing arrows at children during a day camp in Minnetrista, allegedly injuring one in the process. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged with child endangerment for putting an 8-year-old boy in a situation that was "likely to substantially harm the child's physical, emotional, mental health or cause the child's death," prosecutors say.
Carjacking and Chase End in Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale police are looking for the driver of a carjacked vehicle who led them on a short chase. Robbinsdale officers noticed a vehicle without taillights driving on County Road 81 around 1 a.m. Friday. Police discovered the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis. Following a short...
Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue.MORE: Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop"We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now,...
Brooklyn Park Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of multiple gunshots fired overnight in a residential area about a half mile from Central Park. A 911 caller reported seeing someone fire three gunshots at the corner of 84th and Yates Avenues. The call came in at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. After...
Minneapolis police investigate homicides number 55 and 56 Sunday
(Minneapolis MN-) Minneapolis police are investigating a murder that occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday near George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. The body of a man was found in the street, and a running vehicle was found nearby with bullet holes in it. No names have been released. It was the 55th homicide reported so far this year in Minneapolis.
Gun Used in Suspected Murder Found on WCCO Roof
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Minneapolis CBS owned station WCCO played an unwitting part in a murder in a nearby apartment. One man died and another is...
Man killed in Minneapolis apartment shooting, gun tossed on television station roof
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A gun believed to be used in a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis high-rise apartment was apparently tossed onto the roof of a neighboring television station on Sunday evening. Police responded around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building at 10th...
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants
Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape. At a press conference Monday, Bloomington...
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
Firefighters rescue child, adult from apartment fire in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis firefighters rescued two people from a three-story apartment building overnight.The city's fire department said an adult and child were in a top floor unit in a building on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North when crews arrived just before 12:30 a.m.Both were treated for smoke inhalation, and a third person needed help for a heart-related issue. All three are doing better.The Red Cross is helping about 20 residents displaced by the fire.The fire department gave no word on how it started.
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
