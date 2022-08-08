ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Sweepstakes launched celebrating 20 years of West Virginia's SMART529 program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Eligible West Virginia students have the chance to win one of three $20,000 scholarships through a sweepstakes marking the 20th anniversary of West Virginia's SMART529 College Savings Plan. Parents of West Virginia students who were 14 years or older as of Wednesday can register...
EDUCATION
WVNews

Bossard Library to host ‘Taste of Ohio’ with Chef Sara Bir

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) – Bossard Memorial Library will be hosting Chef Sara Bir for a “Taste of Ohio” event beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Bir, a native of Marietta, Ohio, is a chef, author, and culinary educator. She is the author of Tasting Ohio:Favorite Recipes from the Buckeye State, The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook, as well as The Fruit Forager’s Companion: Ferments, Desserts, Main Dishes, and More from Your Neighborhood and Beyond.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Another grim milestone in West Virginia's COVID history: The s…
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
WVNews

West Virginia reaches 7,200 COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Another grim milestone in West Virginia's COVID history: The state has reached and surpassed 7,200 virus deaths, moving to 7,201 with the nine deaths reported Wednesday. The total is now about 1,250 shy of tripling the dead in the state from the last pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Dreama J. Roberts

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Drema J. Roberts, 71, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by family, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home. She was born December 28, 1950, in Gallipolis Ferry, a daughter of the late Grover F. "Joe" Nibert and Virginia P. "Jennie" Nibert.
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WVNews

Phyllis "June" Manley

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Phyllis “June” Manley, 81, of Middleport, Ohio passed away August 5, 2022 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 17, 1941 in West Columbia, WV and was the daughter of the late Dana V. and Elizabeth V. Stewart Johnson.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WVNews

Wilford Leasher

GRANTSVILLE — Wilford Leasher, 81, of Grantsville, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the VA hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. He is survived by his spouse, Peggy Leasher; sons, James, Timothy and Scott Leasher; brother, David Leasher of Mount Pleasant, Pa.; two sisters, Barb Burley and Peace Lynn; and four grandchildren, Jessica, Courtney, Michael and Tyler.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
WVNews

Meigs Health Matters: Naloxone can save lives

Meigs County is 15th in the state in the number of unintentional drug overdoses according to the April 2022 “Preliminary Data Summary: Ohio Unintentional Drug Overdose Deaths.”. To obtain an accurate picture of what is happening within the county, the Meigs County Health Department collects data from Meigs County...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk's office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk's office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy