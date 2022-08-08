GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) – Bossard Memorial Library will be hosting Chef Sara Bir for a “Taste of Ohio” event beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Bir, a native of Marietta, Ohio, is a chef, author, and culinary educator. She is the author of Tasting Ohio:Favorite Recipes from the Buckeye State, The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook, as well as The Fruit Forager’s Companion: Ferments, Desserts, Main Dishes, and More from Your Neighborhood and Beyond.

