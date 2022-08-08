Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Sweepstakes launched celebrating 20 years of West Virginia's SMART529 program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Eligible West Virginia students have the chance to win one of three $20,000 scholarships through a sweepstakes marking the 20th anniversary of West Virginia's SMART529 College Savings Plan. Parents of West Virginia students who were 14 years or older as of Wednesday can register...
WVNews
Bossard Library to host ‘Taste of Ohio’ with Chef Sara Bir
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) – Bossard Memorial Library will be hosting Chef Sara Bir for a “Taste of Ohio” event beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Bir, a native of Marietta, Ohio, is a chef, author, and culinary educator. She is the author of Tasting Ohio:Favorite Recipes from the Buckeye State, The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook, as well as The Fruit Forager’s Companion: Ferments, Desserts, Main Dishes, and More from Your Neighborhood and Beyond.
WVNews
West Virginia Division of Highways to host workshop on Corridor H project in Hardy County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Highways is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line. The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration are hosting a public...
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Another grim milestone in West Virginia's COVID history: The s…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia reaches 7,200 COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Another grim milestone in West Virginia's COVID history: The state has reached and surpassed 7,200 virus deaths, moving to 7,201 with the nine deaths reported Wednesday. The total is now about 1,250 shy of tripling the dead in the state from the last pandemic...
WVNews
Dreama J. Roberts
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Drema J. Roberts, 71, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by family, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home. She was born December 28, 1950, in Gallipolis Ferry, a daughter of the late Grover F. "Joe" Nibert and Virginia P. "Jennie" Nibert.
WVNews
Phyllis "June" Manley
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Phyllis “June” Manley, 81, of Middleport, Ohio passed away August 5, 2022 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 17, 1941 in West Columbia, WV and was the daughter of the late Dana V. and Elizabeth V. Stewart Johnson.
WVNews
Wilford Leasher
GRANTSVILLE — Wilford Leasher, 81, of Grantsville, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the VA hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. He is survived by his spouse, Peggy Leasher; sons, James, Timothy and Scott Leasher; brother, David Leasher of Mount Pleasant, Pa.; two sisters, Barb Burley and Peace Lynn; and four grandchildren, Jessica, Courtney, Michael and Tyler.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Meigs Health Matters: Naloxone can save lives
Meigs County is 15th in the state in the number of unintentional drug overdoses according to the April 2022 “Preliminary Data Summary: Ohio Unintentional Drug Overdose Deaths.”. To obtain an accurate picture of what is happening within the county, the Meigs County Health Department collects data from Meigs County...
WVNews
Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk's office
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk's office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
WVNews
Opening meeting held at Glenville State University to mark beginning of Fall semester
GLENVILLE — On Tuesday, August 9, Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin welcomed faculty and staff back to campus for the beginning of the new academic year. The opening meeting is held at the start of each semester and serves as a chance for all faculty and...
Comments / 0