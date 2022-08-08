MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steamy conditions continue through the end of the work week before a cold front brings big changes for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will climb today into the lower 90s for Wednesday for the beaches and into the mid 90s for the inland areas. Similar to Tuesday, rain chances will be limited at 20% with a few pop up showers and storms. Our high pressure system is still parked to the east, allowing for southerly winds to pump in plenty of warm temperatures with a stray shower or storm.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO