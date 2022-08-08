ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances to end the work week, beautiful weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steamy conditions continue through the end of the work week before a cold front brings big changes for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will climb today into the lower 90s for Wednesday for the beaches and into the mid 90s for the inland areas. Similar to Tuesday, rain chances will be limited at 20% with a few pop up showers and storms. Our high pressure system is still parked to the east, allowing for southerly winds to pump in plenty of warm temperatures with a stray shower or storm.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical development remains possible in the central Atlantic this week. Shower and thunderstorm activity has become more limited associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. While some gradual development of this system is possible over the...
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Same weather different day, the heat and humidity will trigger another round of pop up storms this afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening, however, rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Besides that, it’s going to be another quiet night.
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: Grand Strand Coffee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to another fun place for you and your family to explore on this week’s Dining with Dockery. Andrew heads to Grand Strand Coffee, located in Market Common this week for a look at their coffee options and menu. Grand Strand Coffee offers everything from fresh coffee, espresso, tea, muffins, bagels & breakfast sandwiches.
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
abcnews4.com

SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days

Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
wpde.com

Vehicle fire blocks lanes of traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is blocking traffic in Little River Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:07 p.m. to Highway 90 and Strawberry Road. The fire is currently under control with no reported injuries, crews said. Drivers are asked to avoid...
