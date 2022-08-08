Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances to end the work week, beautiful weekend on tap
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steamy conditions continue through the end of the work week before a cold front brings big changes for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will climb today into the lower 90s for Wednesday for the beaches and into the mid 90s for the inland areas. Similar to Tuesday, rain chances will be limited at 20% with a few pop up showers and storms. Our high pressure system is still parked to the east, allowing for southerly winds to pump in plenty of warm temperatures with a stray shower or storm.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical development remains possible in the central Atlantic this week. Shower and thunderstorm activity has become more limited associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. While some gradual development of this system is possible over the...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Same weather different day, the heat and humidity will trigger another round of pop up storms this afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening, however, rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Besides that, it’s going to be another quiet night.
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: Grand Strand Coffee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to another fun place for you and your family to explore on this week’s Dining with Dockery. Andrew heads to Grand Strand Coffee, located in Market Common this week for a look at their coffee options and menu. Grand Strand Coffee offers everything from fresh coffee, espresso, tea, muffins, bagels & breakfast sandwiches.
WMBF
Grand Strand Coffee offers some unique espresso blends to jump start your morning
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Coffee is a locally family owned business making some special coffee drinks to start your morning. Their passion for coffee is rooted in the passion for people. They believe good coffee equals happy people. Check out this amazing place where you can get...
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
abcnews4.com
SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
The Post and Courier
Grand Dunes Resort Course on schedule to reopen Sept. 15 following renovation project
MYRTLE BEACH — One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is close to reopening. According to a release from Founders Group International, a comprehensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course is progressing smoothly, and the course will be ready to reopen on Sept. 15.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days
Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families
Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style
If you're in the Myrtle Beach area on the first Sunday of the month, the Cars and Coffee meet-up is a great way to spend the morning. The post Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
WMBF
Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 12,000 residents and visitors came to the Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art and Festival this weekend, and officials hope it brings some additional impacts to the local economy. The festival brought out vendors like Lisa Falzon to showcase their crafts, as well as people...
wpde.com
Vehicle fire blocks lanes of traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is blocking traffic in Little River Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:07 p.m. to Highway 90 and Strawberry Road. The fire is currently under control with no reported injuries, crews said. Drivers are asked to avoid...
