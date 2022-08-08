Read full article on original website
Related
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
biztoc.com
People Trying to Dodge Legal Usury: Credit Card Balances, Delinquencies, Third-Party Collections, and Bankruptcies in Q2
Credit card balances jumped by $46 billion to $887 billion in the second quarter. Raging inflation is responsible for much of the increase in Q2, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. Buy-Now-Pay-Later Lenders Face Tougher Reality. The total amount paid with credit cards for...
Beware Latest Government Grant Scams — Warning Signs and How To Protect Yourself
Free money always comes at a cost. Many are now learning this the hard way, as scammers are increasingly trying to trick potential victims with offers of fraudulent government grants. Consider: 5 EBT...
2 top payday loans online in America
Who do you go to in a tough financial situation? You are in the right place as this article will discuss the prime lenders of no credit check loans. We all need money especially if there are unexpected bills we need to pay like medical or emergency expenses. In these instances, borrowing money from lending institutions is the next best option. But, what if you have a bad credit score? What then?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CEO Stephen Yalof on Tanger’s Roadmap for Growth and Quarterly Gains
Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is charged up about growth — and finding new ways to get at it. This month, Tanger revealed a strategic partnership, one that’s unique within the company’s portfolio of 38 properties including one in Nashville, Tenn., under development. Tanger has taken over the marketing, leasing and management of Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Fla., and can potentially accumulate ownership of the property depending on its performance. The 455,000-square-foot property, owned by Clarion Partners, has been rebranded as Tanger Outlets Palm Beach.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First...
Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices
Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December. In the just-ended quarter, Disney+ added 14.4 million Disney+ customers, beating the consensus of 10 million expected...
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Thinking of Using a Buy Now, Pay Later Service? Try This Type of Credit Card Instead
Buy now, pay later might be readily available, but 0% APR credit cards have more to offer.
biztoc.com
From Mississippi to Kentucky, these are the 7 states with the least credit card debt
The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states. With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt.
SmartMetric Reports That 127 Million Americans Have Had a Fraudulant Charge on Their Credit or Debit Cards, Giving a Huge Motivation to Consumers to Adopt Safer Biometric Based Credit and Debit Cards
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Scammers took £20,000 of my wedding savings but Revolut won’t pay me back
I’m young and clued-up but even I was the victim of a sophisticated con – and now the bank says I can’t have a refund
Daily Money: Miss Mega Millions? Prize-based savings account may be just the ticket.
Today, we explore why prize-based savings accounts are a better investment than a lottery ticket. Plus, we try Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0