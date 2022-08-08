Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Report: Four Transfer Targets Ralf Rangnick Recommended To Manchester United Including Erling Haaland
Four transfer targets that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
Report: Manchester United Targeting Celtic Right-back Josip Juranovic Amid Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Interest
According to reports, Manchester United are targeting the Right-back Josip Juranovic to strengthen their right line before the summer window closes.
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph , Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification. Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United...
Adrien Rabiot played for Manchester City as a teenager but deal was terminated after six months
As a teenager, Adrien Rabiot spent six months playing for Manchester City's academy after he was scouted by the club, aged 13. Rabiot, who is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at current side Juventus, is close to joining Manchester United this summer for a fee of around £15 million.
