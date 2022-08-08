ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Area High School Football Composite Schedule

By Staff Report
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
2022 High School Football Composite Schedule

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Upper Sandusky at River Valley

Pleasant at North Union

Elgin at Northmor

Ridgedale at Mount Gilead

Fredericktown at Highland

Fairbanks at Cardington

Aug. 26

Ashland at Marion Harding

River Valley at Madison Comprehensive

Wynford at Pleasant

Cardington at Elgin

Ridgedale at Vanlue

Highland at Triway

Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky

Northmor at South Central

North Union at Triad

Sept. 2

Marion Harding at Newark

River Valley at Tiffin Columbian

Whitehall-Yearling at Pleasant

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Green at Ridgedale

Highland at Crestview

Crestline at Cardington

Bucyrus at Northmor

Danville at North Union

Sept. 9

Marion Harding at Galion

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Pleasant

Highland at Ontario

Elgin at Perry

Ridgedale at Hardin Northern

Cardington at Northmor

Loudonville at Mount Gilead

North Union at Kenton Ridge

Sept. 16

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

Pleasant at Highland

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ridgemont at Ridgedale

East Knox at Cardington

Mount Gilead at Fredericktown

Danville at Northmor

Jonathan Alder at North Union

Sept. 23

Highland at Marion Harding

River Valley at Pleasant

Hardin Northern at Elgin

Ridgedale at Crestline

Cardington at Centerburg

Mount Gilead at East Knox

Northmor at Fredericktown

Northwestern at North Union

Sept. 30

Marion Harding at River Valley

Pleasant at Clear Fork

Shelby at Highland

Ridgedale at Elgin

Danville at Cardington

Centerburg at Mount Gilead

Northmor at East Knox

Benjamin Logan at North Union

Oct. 7

Clear Fork at Marion Harding

River Valley at Shelby

Ontario at Pleasant

Galion at Highland

Ridgemont at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale

Loudonville at Cardington

Mount Gilead at Northmor

North Union at Graham

Oct. 14

Marion Harding at Ontario

Highland at River Valley

Pleasant at Galion

Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley

Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen

Cardington at Fredericktown

Mount Gilead at Danville

Northmor at Centerburg

North Union at Indian Lake

Oct. 21

Pleasant at Marion Harding

Galion at River Valley

Clear Fork at Highland

Crestline at Elgin

Perry at Ridgedale

Cardington at Mount Gilead

Northmor at Loudonville

North Union at Urbana

Oct. 28

Playoffs begin

The Marion Star

The Marion Star

