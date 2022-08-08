2022 Area High School Football Composite Schedule

Here are five things to know about the upcoming Portage County girls soccer season:. The Falcons struck a seismic blow last season when they upset the Rocketsin the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament title game, but the truth is Field put itself on the map long before that night at Portage Community Bank Stadium, whether it was beating Suburban American foes Highland and Tallmadge or tying Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. While the Falcons graduated a sizable senior class, there's no reason they can't repeat last year's success, especially with the return of one of the area's top scorers, Cassie Wilde, who tallied 37 goals in 2021, and one of the area's best midfielders in Taryn Allen. Indeed, one area coach had Field as their favorite to win the MAC in 2022.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO