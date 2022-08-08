Pete Rose: Even The Guy Who Shot The Pope Got A Second Chance

Related
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
digg.com
Alex Jones Could Lose His $300,000 Armored Truck, Poor Guy
Two Sandy Hook parents are suing the conspiracy theorist for $150 million, meaning Jones would likely have to sell his $300,000 pretend army truck to pay up. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Describes Abuse In Brutal New Political Ad
The new ad features old footage of Cindy Grossman Angelis describing how the Georgia Senate candidate held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her.
Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
Duggar critics slam Michelle for ‘lack of connection’ during ‘forced’ convo with daughter Jennifer in resurfaced clip
DUGGAR critics have slammed Michelle for her "lack of connection" during a "forced" conversation with her daughter Jennifer in a resurfaced clip. Michelle, the matriarch of the Duggar family, struggled to find something in common with her seventh daughter, Jennifer, now 15. In a throwback clip to 19 Kids and...
Wendy’s worker sparks debate claiming lazy co-worker complains most about being ‘overworked’
A Wendy’s worker sparked a debate about work ethic, after claiming that her colleague, who does nothing, has been going on “rants” about having too much to do at work. In a recent video shared to TikTok, Hailey, who goes by the username, @hileyy, could be seen in her Wendy’s uniform sharing her reaction to an unnamed colleague complaining about being “overworked”. “Pov: [yo]u tell [yo]ur coworker who does jack s*** all shift to make you a small fry and he starts going on a rant about how we’re overworked,” the text over the video reads.In the caption, she...
“I Learned A Valuable Lesson That Day”: People Are Sharing Their Worst Cooking Blunder Ever, And I’m Sorry, But I Can’t Stop Laughing
"Let's just say I learned a valuable lesson that day."
Pete Rose’s Sexist Reply About Rape Allegation
Pete Rose gave a sexist answer to a female reporter when asked about statutory rape allegations.
nftevening.com
Cameo CEO Loses Bored Ape NFT in Apple ID Scam
In another shocking NFT theft, the CEO of Cameo, Steven Galanis, has lost a Bored Ape NFT and others in an Apple ID scam. This is the latest high-profile NFT theft in the space, following a string of scams this year. Significantly, the theft included BAYC #9012, which Galanis originally purchased for 100 Ethereum (roughly $319,500) in January. The thief has already sold the ape for 77 ETH ($130,000). In response to the NFT theft, OpenSea has frozen the ape, which prevents it from trading on the platform.
The Man Who Lives With Alligators
Reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet lives with 400 unusual housemates - two of whom are two-meter alligators. Ali and Gator roam the house along with tarantulas, rattlesnakes and a giant tortoise.
