Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
Murfreesboro Police search for 29-year-old entered into National Crime Information Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police is looking for a missing 29-year-old who was last seen Aug. 8 and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. Reece Richardson was last seen in the Willowbend Drive area of Murfreesboro around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Murfreesboro Police Department...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 22-year-old girl last seen July 29
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen July 29. The family of Mya Christine Fuller says they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period of time without calling or answering text messages. Mya is 5'5, 125...
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
Two Rutherford County Schools' students hit by car near campus, minor injuries reported
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Rutherford County Schools' students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday morning. James Evans with Rutherford County Schools' says the students were not at a bus stop and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Evans adds that the juveniles are ok.
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
Rutherford County parents concerned their teenagers do not have an English teacher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is looking for answers from Rutherford County school leaders about why a high school junior class does not have an English teacher. The district says substitute teachers are filling these vacancies for now. Parents say they’re concerned because junior year of high...
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
Warrants issued for woman who targets, steals from men in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Warrants including a felony charge have been issued for a woman who is targeting man in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Teresa Lynn King, has warrants charging her for felony theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit card for several incidents.
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responds to vehicle fire Tuesday
Montgomery County, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday around 7:20 a.m. the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at Oak Plains Academy. Firefighters arrived on scene to find two vehicles on fire and a third vehicle nearby in danger of catching fire as well.
Wilson County law enforcement makes safety a top priority for Tennessee State Fair
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County and the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) have issued a release about safety at the highly anticipated Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair. The agencies say that safety measures a “top priority” for the Volunteer State's biggest fair happening August 18-27 at the James E....
40 beagles rescued from breeding facility brought to Nashville for treatment, adoption
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been brought to a shelter in West Nashville for treatment and possible future adoption. The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) brought 40 of the dogs to help with placement and care. They'll...
Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
Metro Police: Altering of body camera video was an honest mistake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police says the altering of some police body camera video was an honest mistake. The Community Oversight Board reports they were investigating an officer for allegedly using profanity towards a citizen. When the oversight board went to view the body camera video, the parts...
Sunny Day Club in Bellevue breaks through the fog of dementia, exhaustion
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taking care of a family member with Alzheimer’s or dementia is extremely difficult. Statistics show many caregivers die before their loved ones. For those caregivers, it is a 24/7 job without a break. This explains the heart and soul behind the Sunny Day Club...
'You can't replace a life': Sumner County mayor happy with no injuries in courthouse fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin, TN that caught fire Sunday is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). During a press conference Monday around 3 p.m., fire chief with Gallatin Fire Department Jeff Beaman confirmed that no one was...
