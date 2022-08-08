ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
NASHVILLE, TN
Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
GALLATIN, TN
Metro Police: Altering of body camera video was an honest mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police says the altering of some police body camera video was an honest mistake. The Community Oversight Board reports they were investigating an officer for allegedly using profanity towards a citizen. When the oversight board went to view the body camera video, the parts...
NASHVILLE, TN

