NEW YORK -- There is anger and frustration for a New Jersey woman whose son is still hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rockland County. The accused driver, a man from England, was a no-show in court on Monday morning.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, she fears he has left the country.Jacquelyn Pachay of Newark, New Jersey is very traumatized and heartbroken. Her shattered left wrist is the least of her concerns.Her 6-year-old son is in Maria Fareri Children's Hospital with a critical head injury and the operator of a car, accused of driving the wrong-way and crashing into Pachay's vehicle...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO