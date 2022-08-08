Read full article on original website
Joanne Reeder
2d ago
These young people don't think thingd thru before carring them out everything you do or say today could land you in very serious trouble
4
Bryan Robinson
2d ago
Never tell people what your real motives are and if you do never say it on a recording or text message
3
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset man has been arrested for an attempted murder that occurred last month in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, July 23, at around 12:33 a.m., police responded to an area hospital in response to a...
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
wrnjradio.com
Three arrested after single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were arrested last month after a single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, police said in a news release Tuesday. On July 19, at 6:49 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Kinnaman Avenue in Washington Township. As a result...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force seize 500 grams of cocaine, 1 arrested
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Task Force arrested a Hudson County man and seized 500 grams of cocaine, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 8, members of the Narcotics Task Force, the Randolph...
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
wrnjradio.com
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Englishman accused in Rockland County wrong-way crash skips court
NEW YORK -- There is anger and frustration for a New Jersey woman whose son is still hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rockland County. The accused driver, a man from England, was a no-show in court on Monday morning.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, she fears he has left the country.Jacquelyn Pachay of Newark, New Jersey is very traumatized and heartbroken. Her shattered left wrist is the least of her concerns.Her 6-year-old son is in Maria Fareri Children's Hospital with a critical head injury and the operator of a car, accused of driving the wrong-way and crashing into Pachay's vehicle...
Facebook Users Think They've Seen Newark Burglary Suspect Before — Perhaps On Silver Screen?
Newark police were hoping for some leads on a burglary, but so far all they've got are people cracking jokes. Ring footage captured a burglar who removed the doorbell camera from a 700 block of South 11th Street just before midnight July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Trenton Police Make Drug Bust
TRENTON, NJ (BLOTTER) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, SCU Detectives were doing preventive patrolling...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth
BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
N.J. mom helped cover up killing of her 2-year-old by abusive boyfriend, cops say
A New Jersey mom helped her boyfriend cover up the killing of her 2-year-old daughter three years ago and spun multiple lies to explain the toddler’s disappearance while continuing to collect child support from the girl’s father, according to authorities. Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, and Matthew Chiles,...
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person died and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, police said. The crash happened at around 2:32 p.m. on Route 202 northbound near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township, police said. An initial police investigation...
