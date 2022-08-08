ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uky.edu

Parking control information update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Summer parking control on the University of Kentucky campus ends Friday, Aug. 12, which means that summer parking permits will not be valid after that date. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 13, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kroger Field Periphery (K) lots, R19...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UKPD celebrates 50 years of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Monday marked the 50th anniversary for the University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD). What once was a night watchmen service providing basic security is now a full-service police department. In 1972, the Kentucky legislature enacted KRS 164.950, giving all state public universities the...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

NSF-funded honey bee research explores lifelong social impacts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Clare Rittschof, Ph.D., is the recipient of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award for her project titled “Signal to Noise: How Complex Social Information Regulates Brain Genomics and Behavior.”. The honor is one of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK College of Design breaks ground on new home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Today, the University of Kentucky held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the College of Design’s (CoD) new home — the Gray Design Building. Previously the Reynolds Building — a former tobacco warehouse that has been empty for several years — the new facility will house CoD’s five programs, in addition to landscape architecture and biomedical engineering studio, creating the first space where the college’s students, faculty, staff and programs will be housed in one location.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

KCH celebrates 25 years of serving Kentucky’s children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — On Aug. 23, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) will celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving the children of the Commonwealth. The hospital has grown since 1997, in both physical capacity and in the types of specialty care for every child, from infant to young adults.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

KYPSO focused on post-school transition for Kentucky’s students with disabilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) — In 2020, Kentucky students with disabilities who had exited high school in the previous year were asked which resource in high school had continued to help them the most in their current post-high school lives. Of the 2,256 responses, the top response (39.2%) was “a teacher, counselor or principal,” followed by “vocational training” (20.3%).
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#University Of Kentucky#Asbestos Fibers
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
GEORGETOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
Wave 3

Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington father gunned down walking alongside 2 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The July 27 murder of Kendall Berry was shocking in more ways than one. Not only was the Lexington father shot to death before the sun went down, it happened outside busy townhomes while two children walked alongside him. “Nothing. We’ve got nothing. Only...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy