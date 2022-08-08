Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Parking control information update
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Summer parking control on the University of Kentucky campus ends Friday, Aug. 12, which means that summer parking permits will not be valid after that date. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 13, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kroger Field Periphery (K) lots, R19...
uky.edu
UKPD celebrates 50 years of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Monday marked the 50th anniversary for the University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD). What once was a night watchmen service providing basic security is now a full-service police department. In 1972, the Kentucky legislature enacted KRS 164.950, giving all state public universities the...
uky.edu
NSF-funded honey bee research explores lifelong social impacts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Clare Rittschof, Ph.D., is the recipient of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award for her project titled “Signal to Noise: How Complex Social Information Regulates Brain Genomics and Behavior.”. The honor is one of the...
uky.edu
UK College of Design breaks ground on new home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Today, the University of Kentucky held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the College of Design’s (CoD) new home — the Gray Design Building. Previously the Reynolds Building — a former tobacco warehouse that has been empty for several years — the new facility will house CoD’s five programs, in addition to landscape architecture and biomedical engineering studio, creating the first space where the college’s students, faculty, staff and programs will be housed in one location.
WTVQ
Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
uky.edu
KCH celebrates 25 years of serving Kentucky’s children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — On Aug. 23, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) will celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving the children of the Commonwealth. The hospital has grown since 1997, in both physical capacity and in the types of specialty care for every child, from infant to young adults.
uky.edu
KYPSO focused on post-school transition for Kentucky’s students with disabilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) — In 2020, Kentucky students with disabilities who had exited high school in the previous year were asked which resource in high school had continued to help them the most in their current post-high school lives. Of the 2,256 responses, the top response (39.2%) was “a teacher, counselor or principal,” followed by “vocational training” (20.3%).
Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school
New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
A local restaurant opening up a second location in its place. Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream, located at 630 E. Main Street, is closing after 14 years in business. Sav's serves authentic West African cuisine and gourmet ice cream made fresh right in the store.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Wave 3
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
foxlexington.com
Lexington father gunned down walking alongside 2 children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The July 27 murder of Kendall Berry was shocking in more ways than one. Not only was the Lexington father shot to death before the sun went down, it happened outside busy townhomes while two children walked alongside him. “Nothing. We’ve got nothing. Only...
