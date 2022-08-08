Any qualified voter living within Seward city limits for at least one year prior to August 15, 2022 may file a declaration of candidacy in the upcoming municipal elections, set for Oct. 4. Up for election are the seats currently occupied by City Council Members Randy Wells and Ristine Casagranda. Also up for election is the mayoral post, which will be vacated by Mayor Christy Terry due to her impending relocation to Anchorage.

SEWARD, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO