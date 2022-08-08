Read full article on original website
Related
sewardjournal.com
Municipal candidacy filing period
Any qualified voter living within Seward city limits for at least one year prior to August 15, 2022 may file a declaration of candidacy in the upcoming municipal elections, set for Oct. 4. Up for election are the seats currently occupied by City Council Members Randy Wells and Ristine Casagranda. Also up for election is the mayoral post, which will be vacated by Mayor Christy Terry due to her impending relocation to Anchorage.
akbizmag.com
Providence Alaska Appoints New CEO
The chief executive of Providence Alaska—the nonprofit healthcare network with hospitals in Anchorage, Seward, Valdez, and Kodiak—is retiring, to be succeeded by the head of Anchorage’s largest private employer. Ella Goss, CEO of Providence Alaska Medical Center, has been chosen to serve as Providence Alaska CEO, effective...
Comments / 0