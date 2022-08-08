Read full article on original website
Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
False Information in Wausau Creates Some Confusion for the Wausau Police Department
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police found themselves dealing with not only an individual who was said to be threatening to harm themselves on Sunday, but misinformation surrounding the incident as well, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU. According to Captain Todd Baeten, "There was a noteable police presence in that...
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
VIDEO: Wausau police take on home intruder... a turkey 🦃
Wausau police officers recently responded to an apartment break-in. The intruder? A turkey. Officers found out the feathered intruder broke a window to get in.
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
WATCH: Wisconsin Police Capture Wild Turkey After Breaking Into A Second-Story Apartment
A wild incident happened in a Wisconsin apartment after authorities were called to subdue a wild turkey breaking into a second-story apartment. Some are calling this at-home break-in "fowl" play. This isn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
