Yardbarker
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd what they should do with Cristiano Ronaldo
DC United head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighed in on what the Premier League club should do about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants out this summer. The 2022-23 Premier League is underway, yet the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear. The Portuguese star is believed to want...
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata
Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.
Adrien Rabiot ‘believes he’s sure to start in weak Man Utd midfield as he seeks transfer to make France World Cup squad’
ADRIEN RABIOT believes he is sure to start in Manchester United's "weak midfield" as he bids to make France's World Cup squad, according to reports. The 27-year-old appears to be drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to beef up his under-fire midfield. Fred...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Carlo Ancelotti responds to calls for Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after latest star display in UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA・
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong and now await the midfielder's final decision, according to The Times.
Carabao Cup second round draw: Leeds face Barnsley; Leicester head to Stockport
Confirmed Carabao Cup second round draw - including ties for Leeds, Leicester, Wolves, Newcastle, Everton & more.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Report: Manchester United French Target Midfielder Adrien Rabiot From Juventus Reluctant To Join The Old Trafford Side
According to claims, French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a clear stance regarding a move to Manchester United.
Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder
Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Michael Knighton readying fresh Man Utd takeover bid backed by 'good finance'
Michael Knighton has confirmed he is preparing a takeover bid to buy Man Utd from the Glazer family.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
