WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold fronts are infrequent visitors to the Cape Fear Region in summer, but one remains likely to pass later this week. Ahead of the front: your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday includes hot sun and a risk of showers and storms with afternoon high temperatures and heat index values mainly in the lower to middle 90s and lower to middle 100s, respectively. Along the cold front: Thursday will feature a spike in shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon and night as it looks now. Behind the cold front: weekend days like Saturday ought to have a return to low rain odds, high temperatures in the quite reasonable middle and upper 80s, and morning readings in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

1 DAY AGO