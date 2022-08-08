Read full article on original website
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
First Alert Forecast: modest heat relief one day closer...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues to hinge on a cold frontal passage by the weekend. Ahead of the front, Wednesday will be another very sweaty day with the heat index cresting at stessful values like 102, 104, etc. While rain odds dot the forecast period, the cold frontal passage should generate the most widespread showers and storms between late Thursday and early Friday. Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air remains likely to filter in over the weekend. Wilmington has a good shot to dip into the 60s for the first time since July 11, and some far inland backyards and farmsteads may even push all the way down to around 60!
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring changes late this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold fronts are infrequent visitors to the Cape Fear Region in summer, but one remains likely to pass later this week. Ahead of the front: your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday includes hot sun and a risk of showers and storms with afternoon high temperatures and heat index values mainly in the lower to middle 90s and lower to middle 100s, respectively. Along the cold front: Thursday will feature a spike in shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon and night as it looks now. Behind the cold front: weekend days like Saturday ought to have a return to low rain odds, high temperatures in the quite reasonable middle and upper 80s, and morning readings in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures build with rain chances on the horizon, tropics abuzz
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday evening! Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature even hotter weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with deeper 90s and 100s for temperatures and heat index values, respectively. Odds for showers and storms will be low for Tuesday and Wednesday but, as an upper-level trough carves its way southward and into the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, these odds will grow. Temperatures ought to take a hit in this time, too, with daily forecast highs rolling back toward or into the 80s.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
WECT
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority updates schedule for new GAC filters, testing underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority provided an update concerning new granular activated carbon (GAC) filters on Aug. 10. Per their release, some of the new filters are already being tested at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. The GAC filter project began in November 2019 with...
foxwilmington.com
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III. “The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock...
WECT
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release. Though the lines themselves were knocked down, the...
WECT
Emergency crews respond to wildfire in Holly Shelter Game Lands
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands, according to Pender County Emergency Management. Officials say the fire is covering approximately 150 acres. “Pender County EM staff is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service,” a news release from Pender...
WECT
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point kayak launch construction imminent, pier will close at times
CEDAR POINT — When Cedar Point’s new kayak launch was delivered to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park in mid-June, officials hoped for a quick construction project and an opening as soon as possible. However, Town Manager David Rief said recently the contractor got backed up on another job,...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter. Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
WECT
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
foxwilmington.com
Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
