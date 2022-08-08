Read full article on original website
Coastal Cloud awarded ‘Best Company to Work For’ in Florida
Coastal Cloud, an innovative technology firm, ranks No. 15 on Florida Trend’s annual list of ‘Best Companies to Work For’. For the sixth year in a row, Coastal Cloud has been named to Florida Trend’s annual list of Best Companies to Work For. Coastal Cloud’s growth over the past year has moved the company from a medium-sized company to the large employer category, ranking 15th overall on the list.
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
Black farmers still wait for promised medical marijuana license
Black farmers have been waiting more than five years after deal struck. Nearly six years ago, the Florida Legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry. But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of...
Late summer drop adds up to $1.10 per gallon decline in Florida gas prices
AAA — The Auto Club Group said the average price in Florida has dropped to $3.79 per gallon, the lowest average seen since early March. This week’s fall followed 17-cent drops each of the past two weeks. “Falling oil prices and dropping gasoline demand has paved the way...
The first day of school is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Every day is a school day if you learn something new. It’s back-to-school season in Florida. Actually, with students in some parts of the state set to return to the classroom today, it’d be more appropriate to call it “back-in-school” season. After you wave goodbye to...
Conor Norris, Edward Timmons: Florida parents have nothing to fear from trooper teachers
'In reality, this incremental reform will remove some hurdles for veterans without harming students. '. With a plethora of openings for teachers across the state, the Florida Legislature recently passed SB 896, helping to combat the shortage of available teachers. The bill offers an alternate pathway for military veterans who want to become teachers. Despite the worries and dire predictions, in reality, this incremental reform will remove some hurdles for veterans without harming students.
Nathaniel Cunneen: Florida just lost its school choice crown — can we get it back?
The education freedom tide lifts all boats. For the better part of two decades, Florida has set the standard for school choice in America. With more than one million graduates of school choice programs stretching across two decades, Florida has served as the model for school choice success and the only place where education reformers could study the effects of education freedom at scale. In the more than twenty years since the introduction of school choice in Florida, the state catapulted from the bottom of national K-12 rankings to the No. 3 spot.
Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad
Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
American Federation of Teachers gives Charlie Crist a $500K boost
‘It’s the biggest single donation Crist has received this election cycle.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year is getting a big funding infusion from the American Federation of Teachers. AFT, which boasts more than 1.7 million across 3,000 local affiliates nationwide,...
‘Charlie is the leader this moment calls for’: Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Governor
‘He'll do what's best for Floridians, not just the politics of the day.'. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year. At a 5 p.m. gathering at Gramps in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Levine...
Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7
Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
Last Call for 8.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is now the 2024 Presidential Election favorite — or “favourite” — according to oddsmakers at UK-based BoyleSports.
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his top challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, continued pumping cash into ads, with both candidates making six-figure buys to start the week.
Broward Health’s top doctor now heads the Florida Medical Association
Dr. Lenchus began his health care career as a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Florida. The Chief Medical Officer for the Broward Health system Dr. Joshua Lenchus is the new leader of the Florida Medical Association. The Ft. Lauderdale osteopathic physician was installed as the 146th President of...
Progressive group polling finds Ron DeSantis may be in a closer race than expected
The incumbent sits at less than 50% in a new poll. A poll released by two Florida progressive groups suggest Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis may face more resistance to re-election than expected. Survey results released by Progress Florida and Florida Watch show 47% of registered voters intend to vote for...
Rene Flowers endorses Michele Rayner, a jab at former opponent Wengay Newton
Flowers bested Newton in 2020 for a seat on the Pinellas County Commission. Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers is backing Rep. Michele Rayner in her run for House District 62 — a slight jab to Flowers’ former opponent, Wengay Newton, who faces Rayner in the upcoming Democratic Primary.
Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race
Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Governor DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
Mark Ober endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 race
'I can recognize that same integrity and principles in others, which is why I’ve chosen to endorse Laurel.'. Former Prosecutor Mark Ober is filing his support for Republican congressional candidate Laurel Lee. “I am honored to give my endorsement to Laurel Lee as she runs for Congress,” Ober said....
