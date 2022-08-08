ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway

UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7

During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
OWEGO, NY
CNY News

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
NewsChannel 36

An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM 18 News

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
NewsChannel 36

Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
CHEMUNG, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

