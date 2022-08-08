Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
Athens home destroyed in weekend fire; family looking for donations
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – On August 7, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wilawana Road in Athens Township. Now, the family who owned the home is looking for help from the community. Bryan Farr, Fire Chief of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, told 18 News that the fire broke out around […]
“Serious” Crash Closes Vestal Parkway at University Plaza
Few details are being released but emergency services and police crews have spent the overnight hours of August 8 into the August 9 at the scene of what is being described as a "very serious accident" on the Vestal Parkway. Broome County Emergency Communications officials say the call about a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway
UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
NewsChannel 36
Ambulance patient jumps out, pulls fire alarm at St. Joseph's Hosp. causing water damage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several floors at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira were damaged by water Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a man who was being transported by an ambulance crew. In a response to an inquiry by WENY, Arnot Health said the damage was caused by an "unauthorized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7
During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Retired Binghamton Fire Captain Griffis Remembered
A retired Captain of the Binghamton Fire Department is being remembered for his service to the community. Gary Griffis died July 20th according to a paid obituary placed by the family. The listing mentioned the long-time public servant passed away at home surrounded by his family. In addition to serving...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
NewsChannel 36
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
NewsChannel 36
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1