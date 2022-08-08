Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
Rishi Sunak's bid to become the next Prime Minister is being hindered by accusations that he betrayed Boris Johnson, allies have said
Accusations that Rishi Sunak is a 'Boris betrayer' are proving a major challenge for him as Tory members prepare to vote in the leadership contest, allies of the former chancellor have said. Mr Sunak – who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss, according to two polls this week...
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Coming crisis could soon undo any Tory truce on Trussonomics
Analysis: there are deep divisions among the party’s MPs about the leadership frontrunner’s spending promises
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacob Rees-Mogg attack on civil service waste shows photo of empty desks in his own department
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s most recent attack on civil service waste included a now-deleted photo of empty desks within his own department.The government efficiency minister wrote an article claiming civil service chiefs had “not taking efficiency seriously enough” and were “happy to ignore expensive office buildings that are empty”.Saying he had been “surprised” at the emptiness of Serious Fraud Office, Mr Rees-Mogg’s article for The Sun originally showed a photo of empty desks with the caption: “Rees-Mogg was stunned to find the Serious Fraud Office empty.”But the photo, now deleted, was actually of the Cabinet Office. It showed a board on...
Shelving of Yorkshire asylum centre raises questions about policy – and Patel
Analysis: as Boris Johnson’s immigration proposals face another setback, the home secretary’s position is also in doubt
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Public tell MPs to quit committee amid accusations that bid to make Boris Johnson answer for Partygate is a 'witch-hunt'
Constituents of Tory MPs on the ‘witch-hunt’ committee investigating Boris Johnson last night called on them to quit. Conservative Party members and voters criticised Sir Bernard Jenkin, Alberto Costa and Andy Carter for remaining on the Commons privileges committee. In Sir Bernard’s Harwich and North Essex constituency Tory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From energy bills to Brexit: a guide to the Tory leadership race U-turns
Analysis: Conservative contest has featured number of changes and clarifications by Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak
Ministers working on fresh cost-of-living support package to put to new PM
The Government is working up a fresh package of cost-of-living support for the next prime minister to consider when they take office, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said.Simon Clarke argued it is “absolutely right” for the new leader to consider “these options in the round” when they take the reins, suggesting they should steer clear of announcing “new uncosted policies” during the election period.It comes after frontrunner Liz Truss – who has Mr Clarke’s backing – hit out at “bizarre” proposals to agree help for rising energy bills with the Government and her rival Rishi Sunak before the...
Rishi Sunak denies he ‘wielded the dagger’ in Boris Johnson’s downfall
Rishi Sunak has told a Conservative member he was “simply wrong to say I wielded the dagger” in Boris Johnson’s downfall.The remarks from the Tory leadership contender at the latest hustings event came as he defended his decision to quit as chancellor last month — just minutes after health secretary Sajid Javid resigned.In the hours that followed, dozens of ministers also quit Mr Johnson’s government, while MPs in the Conservative Party expressed no confidence in the prime minister, who reluctantly set out his decision to resign.During a question and answer session on Thursday, one Tory member was booed as...
Tory leadership - live: Truss tax cuts would not help vulnerable pensioners, Sunak says
Rishi Sunak said tax cuts proposed by his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss will not help vulnerable pensioners who will struggle to pay for heating this winter.At hustings in Darlington, former chancellor Mr Sunak said he could offer hundreds of pounds extra for the “most vulnerable” people to pay their energy bills – in addition to support already pledged.In a swipe at Ms Truss’ plans, he said tax cuts are “not much alone” for people living off pensions, adding that it was “wrong” for her to “rule out direct support”.It comes after analysts warned that energy bills could exceed £4,200 in the new year as a result of Ofgem planning to lift the price cap once again, after a move to lift it to £3,582 in October.Mr Sunak and foreign secretary Ms Truss – who are vying to succeed Boris Johnson as PM – have faced calls to spell out how they would ease the crisis at the event attended by Tory members.Mr Sunak said he has “no doubt” extra support will be needed to get people through the winter, and he is “confident” he can find the money from government “efficiency savings”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings
When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
BBC
Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures
Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
No 10’s refusal of emergency budget shows Tories have lost control of economy, says Labour – as it happened
Opposition criticises decision not to make big fiscal interventions in final weeks of Boris Johnson’s premiership
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
Liz Truss labelled ‘cheap’ by Tom Newton Dunn after she apologises for attack on media
Tom Newton Dunn called Liz Truss’s attack on the media “cheap” after she apologised for a jibe she made during the Tory leadership hustings.Ms Truss suggested to Conservative members in Darlington that the media was trying to “talk our country down”. “I’m sorry I was mean about the media, Tom,” she said as the pair spoke following the hustings.“It’s cheap and you know it,” the TalkTV host replied.Her apology has since been criticised by some as it contradicted the claim she made to Tory voters during the debate.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
UK's Liz Truss still favours tax cuts over direct support on energy bills
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, said on Tuesday she still favoured tax cuts to grow the economy instead of providing direct support to households facing unprecedented rises in energy bills.
Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on bills
A boss at one of Britain’s biggest energy companies has joined calls for the two people who will be the UK’s next prime minister to work together to help support customers with runaway energy bills.Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said that current support is not enough as the price cap on energy bills is set to almost double in October and increase even further at the start of next year.“The events of the past month have changed the outlook on energy bills dramatically and sadly, the support previously announced will simply not go far enough,” he said...
Comments / 0