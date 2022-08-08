ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commentary: Kansas' landslide abortion vote turnout offers a glimpse of post-Dobbs politics

The wave of Kansans who turned out last Tuesday and in advance voting to protect abortion rights in the state has given the U.S. its first glimpse of post-Dobbs politics. When the Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, that didn’t end the debate. It rolled a political grenade into every statehouse across the nation.
KANSAS STATE
Anti-abortion Church at Planned Parenthood pastor says he'll intensify WA protests

Crowds as large as 700 people have gathered monthly outside a Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic over the past four years to pray, sing and "take church to the gates of Hell." Pastor Ken Peters said that was his vision when he founded an anti-abortion group called The Church at Planned Parenthood, which has spread to roughly a dozen locations across Washington and the U.S.
SPOKANE, WA
Cougar sighting leads to fatal motorcycle crash near Lake Chelan

CHELAN — Two Chelan motorcyclists died Saturday after attempting to avoid a cougar on Lake Chelan's south shore highway. The motorcyclists, driver 69-year-old James R. Desmarais and passenger 66-year-old Anita J. Desmarais, were southbound on Highway 971 about 9:40 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control as it swerved around a cougar, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
CHELAN, WA

