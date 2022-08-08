The wave of Kansans who turned out last Tuesday and in advance voting to protect abortion rights in the state has given the U.S. its first glimpse of post-Dobbs politics. When the Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, that didn’t end the debate. It rolled a political grenade into every statehouse across the nation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO