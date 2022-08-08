Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: Kansas' landslide abortion vote turnout offers a glimpse of post-Dobbs politics
The wave of Kansans who turned out last Tuesday and in advance voting to protect abortion rights in the state has given the U.S. its first glimpse of post-Dobbs politics. When the Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, that didn’t end the debate. It rolled a political grenade into every statehouse across the nation.
Anti-abortion Church at Planned Parenthood pastor says he'll intensify WA protests
Crowds as large as 700 people have gathered monthly outside a Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic over the past four years to pray, sing and "take church to the gates of Hell." Pastor Ken Peters said that was his vision when he founded an anti-abortion group called The Church at Planned Parenthood, which has spread to roughly a dozen locations across Washington and the U.S.
The road to electric: How Yakima might meet Washington goal for electric cars by 2030
Every year, Mark Norman and his family drive from their home in Yakima to Idaho to visit his parents. It’s a familiar trip with regular stops. Halfway through the drive, they stop for fuel, food and other amenities. A few years ago, Norman would have been putting gas in...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
Aug. 9—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according...
Cougar sighting leads to fatal motorcycle crash near Lake Chelan
CHELAN — Two Chelan motorcyclists died Saturday after attempting to avoid a cougar on Lake Chelan's south shore highway. The motorcyclists, driver 69-year-old James R. Desmarais and passenger 66-year-old Anita J. Desmarais, were southbound on Highway 971 about 9:40 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control as it swerved around a cougar, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
