Utah State

KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Possible Recession impact; New water restrictions; Incoming proposed property tax increases

Doug Wright discusses the nation’s possible recession with World Trade Center Utah President and CEO Miles Hansen. They talk about what it means for the economy, businesses and Utahns. Plus, Washington County implements new water restrictions. Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Zach Renstrom tells Doug what the restrictions mean for one of the nation’s fastest growing communities. And Doug covers the wave of incoming proposed property tax increases. Rusty Cannon, the President of the Utah Taxpayers Association, talks to Doug about the nearly 90 Utah cities, school districts, water districts and service districts that are proposing a hike in property taxes this year.
murrayjournal.com

New faces greeting students this fall in Murray School District

This fall, some students may be greeted by some administrators new to their schools. As students file in Murray High, Principal Quinn Linde may be the first face they see as he introduces himself. Linde is replacing Scott Wihongi, who is Murray District’s new assistant superintendent as former assistant superintendent Scott Bushnell retired.
kslnewsradio.com

Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
ABC4

Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs

UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
Idaho State Journal

Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
Daily Herald

U-Talk: What is your opinion on Orem having its own school district?

“I think not. And the reason I think not is because Orem is landlocked, it’s not going to grow. And it costs so much more to provide the services. If you have two districts, you have to have two district offices, two district attendants, two people doing all the stuff for the federal government. You have to duplicate things and that will cost millions.” — Bob Stratton, Orem.
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
