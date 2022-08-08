Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
kuer.org
These 6 Utah schools are putting $31K state grants to work improving safety training
It has been more than two months since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 21 people dead. After the shooting, many Utahns felt anxious, fearful and sad — and those feelings are rising again as another K-12 school year approaches. To ease concerns, some...
deseret.com
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Possible Recession impact; New water restrictions; Incoming proposed property tax increases
Doug Wright discusses the nation’s possible recession with World Trade Center Utah President and CEO Miles Hansen. They talk about what it means for the economy, businesses and Utahns. Plus, Washington County implements new water restrictions. Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Zach Renstrom tells Doug what the restrictions mean for one of the nation’s fastest growing communities. And Doug covers the wave of incoming proposed property tax increases. Rusty Cannon, the President of the Utah Taxpayers Association, talks to Doug about the nearly 90 Utah cities, school districts, water districts and service districts that are proposing a hike in property taxes this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murrayjournal.com
New faces greeting students this fall in Murray School District
This fall, some students may be greeted by some administrators new to their schools. As students file in Murray High, Principal Quinn Linde may be the first face they see as he introduces himself. Linde is replacing Scott Wihongi, who is Murray District’s new assistant superintendent as former assistant superintendent Scott Bushnell retired.
kslnewsradio.com
Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
kuer.org
Utah agriculture wants more support and research to reach future water-saving goals
The Utah Legislature, the federal government and community members are all weighing in on how best to address the ongoing drought, but all eyes are on Utah’s agricultural industry to reduce its water usage. According to Utah State University, agriculture uses. of the state’s water supply. It also accounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
One year ago vs. today: Comparing gas price changes in Utah vs. national average
While Utahns are finally seeing a decrease in gas prices after a painful period of rising costs, the state average is 69 cents above the national average for a gallon of regular.
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
Daily Herald
U-Talk: What is your opinion on Orem having its own school district?
“I think not. And the reason I think not is because Orem is landlocked, it’s not going to grow. And it costs so much more to provide the services. If you have two districts, you have to have two district offices, two district attendants, two people doing all the stuff for the federal government. You have to duplicate things and that will cost millions.” — Bob Stratton, Orem.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 3