What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney
EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
ccxmedia.org
Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage
Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
Teen camp counselor charged with firing arrows at kids, boy injured
MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A teenage camp counselor was charged Tuesday with firing arrows at children during a day camp in Minnetrista, allegedly injuring one in the process. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged with child endangerment for putting an 8-year-old boy in a situation that was "likely to substantially harm the child's physical, emotional, mental health or cause the child's death," prosecutors say.
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove County Road 81 Bridge Closes for Construction
Construction crews have started work on the County Road 81 bridge over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. Hennepin County says crews are repairing bridge approaches that carry traffic to the bridge. As a result, County Road 81 eastbound between Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard as well as the Hwy. 610 off-ramp is expected to be closed for about three weeks.
drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
Boil water advisory lifted for areas in Maplewood, St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A boil water advisory has been lifted for areas in Maplewood and St. Paul, nearly a day after it was issued. The advisory was solely a precautionary procedure following a power outage at the Beebe Road pump station. Lab tests determined that the water has been deemed "safe for consumption," St. Paul Regional Water Services said in a statement Tuesday.
willmarradio.com
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
Ramsey County to pay out $1.45M to correctional officers prevented from guarding Derek Chauvin
Eight correctional officers won a discrimination lawsuit against Ramsey County on Tuesday after they successfully argued they were prevented from guarding Derek Chauvin because of their race. The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved the agreements during an agenda meeting, settling the lawsuit filed in February 2021. A total of...
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
2 firearm incidents in 24 hours part of rising trend, Columbia Heights police say
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Columbia Heights police say they responded to two firearm incidents in less than 24 hours last week, part of what they call an "increased number of incidents involving firearms."The first occurred Thursday night, just before midnight. Someone reported gunfire on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard Northeast. Responding officers found a suspect, but could not find evidence of gunfire. The next morning, police found a loaded pistol and shell casings. They arrested a 42-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the Anoka County Jail.Friday evening, police responded to an alley near Central and 44th avenues, where a man was reportedly waving a gun around. The man ran from arriving officers and was eventually arrested. He is also in jail awaiting charges. Police said they recovered a loaded pistol. Both men were legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. Both incidents are being investigated.
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants
Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape. At a press conference Monday, Bloomington...
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
bulletin-news.com
Tears and prayers at candlelight vigil for 3 kids, their parents at Vadnais Lake
A monument of toys and balloons stood on Saturday along the edge of Vadnais Lake, where the lost shoes of three little children just over a week ago sparked a frantic search. A sizable crowd gathered in Vadnais Heights to pay tribute to the three children and their parents, whose remains were discovered in the lake. As mourners approached a table with pictures of the deceased family, many of them sobbing or praying, the atmosphere was solemn.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
fox9.com
4 people seriously hurt in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three separate shootings across Minneapolis on Tuesday evening left four people seriously hurt, police say. Police say a 14-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hurt in an apparently accidental shooting Tuesday evening. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to James Avenue North near 11th...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Cub Scouts in western Wisconsin attempt to break world record for longest Hot Wheels track
HOULTON, Wis. — Breaking a world record isn’t easy. It takes hard work, planning and a dedicated team to make it happen. A group of Cub Scouts and parents in western Wisconsin had it all, and decided to make a go of it Tuesday afternoon. The group was...
KARE 11
