The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
Avison Young fully leases 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, SC

Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Reeves Willis represented Mauldin Heights Apts 1, LLC in the leasing of 21,150 sf industrial space located at 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, South Carolina, to The Source Group. 2605 Anderson Road is now 100% occupied. SCBIZtv is part of...
Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10

The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
Cocobowlz to open location in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station

Hughes Investment Inc., the company developing BridgeWay Station, announced Aug. 9 the mixed-use development in Mauldin will welcome Cocobowlz, an acai bowl, smoothie and juice fast-casual restaurant. The eatery will occupy a 1,133-square-foot space on BridgeWay Station’s Main Street. “Cocobowlz is the perfect complement to our ‘Dining District’ at...
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference

Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
New to the Street: YMA Wealth Management Group

YMA Wealth Management Group comprises seven different businesses and a nonprofit entity under its umbrella. The company has experience working in the real estate, consumer and business credit, business management, and the financial sector in various capacities. Location: 101 S. Church St., Spartanburg. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more...
One stabbed at QT in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 10:45 a.m. to an assault in process with weapons at QT located at 525 S. Academy Street. Once officers arrived on the...
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown

SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
Where is Michael Thrasher?

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
Anderson Jockey Lot will feature haunted attraction this fall

BELTON, S.C. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Anderson Jockey Lot posted on Facebook about an upcoming 'huge' announcement. The post said, "We will announce our exciting news this Friday 8/5/22. I promise you will not want to miss this!! Please stay tuned!" On Friday, they posted a TikTok...
