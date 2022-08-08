ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Billboard

100 Weeks of the Billboard Global Charts: The International Crossovers

The latest Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, dated Aug. 13, 2022, mark 100 weeks since the worldwide song lists launched in September 2020. This week, we’re celebrating the hits that topped, lingered on, and shaped the surveys throughout their first 100 weeks. Today, we travel around the world, looking at key chart hits that originated in territories from Asia to South America.
NME

Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
NME

Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter

Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
NME

NCT 127 will return with a new album in September

NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a brand-new album next month. Earlier today (August 8), Sports Chosun reported that the boyband are preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album some time in September. The news outlet also claimed that NCT 127 are in the midst of filming a music video for the upcoming release, and that the album was in its “final stages”.
Billboard

ATEEZ Break Down Every Song on Their First Top 10 Album ‘The World EP.1: Movement’

ATEEZ is rising up — in more ways than one — with their latest album release. The K-pop boy band’s The World EP.1 : Movement marks the group’s best effort on the Billboard 200, as the record soars into the chart at No. 3 this week with 50,000 equivalent album units earned. After a sold-out arena tour earlier this year, The World EP.1 is not only the latest moment of ATEEZ breaking through in America but coincides with the group’s ongoing message of breaking out of everyday norms and suffering.
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Complex

Travis Scott Reportedly Tops BTS’ Merch Sales Record With $1 Million Haul in London

Travis Scott has allegedly bested a BTS merch sales record with his recent shows at London’s O2 venue. Per a report citing “sources close to Travis,” TMZ claimed on Wednesday that La Flame pulled in more than $1 million in merch sales at the London shows. This figure, the report further claims, marks the setting of a new record for the region and bests the haul amassed by previous record-holders BTS.
NME

Bright Eyes announce three new “companion” reissues of early albums

Bright Eyes have announced the next wave of their Companions project, which will see the band reissue their back catalogue, accompanied by new recordings. Earlier this year, the trio shared “companion” records for ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, ‘Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion’, and ‘Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion’.
NME

BTS’ Jin teases upcoming collaboration with MapleStory

The MMORPG MapleStory has released a new teaser for ‘Office Worker Kim Seokjin’, the company’s forthcoming collaboration with BTS member Jin. In a new visual released earlier today (August 10), Jin is seen walking towards his new workplace, game company and MapleStory’s South Korean publisher Nexon. The trailer ends with Jin straightening his work outfit and declaring “Mapler Kim Seokjin goes to work!”
NME

Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’

Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
thesource.com

John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
AOL Corp

Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now

Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his...
