Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, North Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; North Walton; South Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties through 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Destin to near Santa Rosa Beach to 13 miles northwest of Panama City Beach. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Beach, Eglin Air Force Base, Live Oak, Freeport, Ebro, Portland, Villa Tasso, Seminole Hills, Blue Mountain Beach, Seaside, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Gulf Pines, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Sandestin, Four Mile Village, Red Bay, Inlet Beach and Port Washington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Geneva, Holmes and northwestern Washington Counties through 130 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hartford to 6 miles north of Bonifay to 9 miles northwest of Vernon to 15 miles south of De Funiak Springs. Movement was northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bonifay, Hartford, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Black, Hinsons Crossroads, Kellys Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gritney, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Smith Crossroads, Hickory Hill, Izagora, Miller Crossroads and Eunola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
