Effective: 2022-08-10 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Geneva, Holmes and northwestern Washington Counties through 130 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hartford to 6 miles north of Bonifay to 9 miles northwest of Vernon to 15 miles south of De Funiak Springs. Movement was northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bonifay, Hartford, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Black, Hinsons Crossroads, Kellys Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gritney, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Smith Crossroads, Hickory Hill, Izagora, Miller Crossroads and Eunola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO