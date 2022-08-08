Read full article on original website
Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
DMA’S tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’
DMA’S are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
Blackpink Reveal Release Date for New Album Born Pink
Blackpink’s second studio album is on the way. The K-pop band’s new album, Born Pink, is out September 16 via YG Entertainment. The record will feature a new single called “Pink Venom,” which gets released August 19. Watch a trailer for Born Pink below. Also below, find the group’s upcoming tour dates.
Bright Eyes announce three new “companion” reissues of early albums
Bright Eyes have announced the next wave of their Companions project, which will see the band reissue their back catalogue, accompanied by new recordings. Earlier this year, the trio shared “companion” records for ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, ‘Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion’, and ‘Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion’.
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album
Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tops Billboard 200 and is Biggest Debut Week of 2022 by a Woman
It’s Beyoncé’s world, and we all enjoy living in it. The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Blackpink Reveal New Single ‘Pink Venom’ Is Coming Soon
Click here to read the full article. After promising to release new music this month, Blackpink have revealed their next single “Pink Venom” will arrive in less than two weeks. The K-pop girl group announced Sunday that the track would arrive on Aug. 19; “Pink Venom” is available to pre-save now on streaming services, as well as digitally preorder on Blackpink’s site. #BLACKPINK Pre-Release Single ‘Pink Venom’ Release Poster "Pink Venom" is available for Pre-Save now!✔ https://t.co/WM0YOPNg9s#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #PreReleaseSingle #PinkVenom #20220819_12amEST #20220819_1pmKST #Release #YG pic.twitter.com/OWwGvJtey1 — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) August 7, 2022 Blackpink previously revealed in July that they are in the “final stages of recording a new...
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
Supergrass announce special reissue of their self-titled third album
Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album. Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart. Today (August 10) the...
Juan Gabriel’s Instagram seems to be teasing new music ahead of the anniversary of his death
Juan Gabriel passed away on August 28, 2016, at the age of 66, but there might be new Juanga music on the way. The official Instagram account for Gabriel, which was created in 2014, has shared two posts to an otherwise blank grid: a photo with the...
Street in Missy Elliott’s hometown to be renamed in rapper’s honour
A street in Missy Elliott’s hometown is being renamed in her honour. Portsmouth, Virginia, has decided to rename a portion of a street ‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’ after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday evening (August 9). Missy Elliott herself responded to the news when...
Key from SHINee announces second solo album ‘Gasoline’
Key of K-pop veterans SHINee will return this month with his second solo album ‘Gasoline’. The record, dropping August 30, will be Key’s first solo release in nearly a year – since he dropped his solo mini-album ‘Bad Love’. As his second solo album, it’s the sequel to his debut full-length ‘Face’ which dropped in 2018.
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have matching tattoos
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have all had matching tattoos. The trio could all be seen in a pictures showing off their new tattoos, which each read: “We here forever technically.” The images were taken by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mezafram. Check out the images...
Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival announces massive line-up including Phum Viphurit, MILLI and more
Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival has announced a massive lineup for its two-day return this December. Set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand, the 12th edition of Big Mountain Festival is set to feature 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of the biggest names in Thai music including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.
Neighbourhood Festival announces second wave of acts for 2022
Neighbourhood Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2022 – check out the line-up below. The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all topping the bill. Now, it’s been confirmed that...
ATEEZ Break Down Every Song on Their First Top 10 Album ‘The World EP.1: Movement’
ATEEZ is rising up — in more ways than one — with their latest album release. The K-pop boy band’s The World EP.1 : Movement marks the group’s best effort on the Billboard 200, as the record soars into the chart at No. 3 this week with 50,000 equivalent album units earned. After a sold-out arena tour earlier this year, The World EP.1 is not only the latest moment of ATEEZ breaking through in America but coincides with the group’s ongoing message of breaking out of everyday norms and suffering.
