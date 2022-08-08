Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Aging and smoking named the 2 biggest risk factors for all types of cancer
ATLANTA — Cancer can be the unfortunate end result of numerous dietary and lifestyle choices, but a new study has identified the two most influential factors. Researchers at the American Cancer Society say aging and smoking are the two most important risk factors when determining a person’s relative and five-year risk of developing any type of cancer.
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
tctmd.com
Women With Early Menopause See Higher Heart Failure, AF Risks
Early onset of menopause may be linked with increased risk of both heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to new Korean data. “The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored,” said senior author Ga Eun Nam, MD (Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea), in a press release. “Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
MedicalXpress
Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link Menopause Before 40 to Increase in Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure
Analysis supports positive lifestyle habits, such as exercising and quitting smoking, investigators say. Menopause before aged 40 years is associated with elevated risks of atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study published in the European Heart Journal. In the study of more than...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Phase 2 study of lung cancer gene panel testing demonstrates cytological specimens accurate
Personalized medicine for lung cancer using molecular-targeted drugs is common but there have been no prospective validation studies done on the usefulness of lung cancer gene panel testing using cytology samples. However, researchers lead by Kei Morikawa, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Japan today reported data that the success...
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
MedicalXpress
Consolidation nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab alone following concurrent chemoradiation for patients with NSCLC
Following concurrent chemoradiation for unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, both nivolumab alone and nivolumab and ipilimumab combined demonstrated improved 18- month progression-free survival compared with historical controls despite a shortened interval (6 months) of treatment. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Comments / 0