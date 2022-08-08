ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Eville eye

Emeryville Target Temporarily Closed after Suspected Arson

The Emeryville Target is temporarily closed after a fire was extinguished inside the store on Monday. A photo shared after the incident showed bedding piled outside of the store with employees, members of the Alameda County Fire Dept. and fatigue-clad security officers huddled near the entrance. Twitter user @Theinfophile detailed...
EMERYVILLE, CA
SFGate

DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay#Bay City#Rescue Team#Accident#Bcn Foundation#The Fire Department
KRON4 News

Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
DALY CITY, CA
Secret SF

This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area

Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows:  Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1.3M Women Of Color In Bay Area Could Benefit If Assembly Bill 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRON4 News

5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
padailypost.com

Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk

Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy