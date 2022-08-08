Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
SFGate
Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eville eye
Emeryville Target Temporarily Closed after Suspected Arson
The Emeryville Target is temporarily closed after a fire was extinguished inside the store on Monday. A photo shared after the incident showed bedding piled outside of the store with employees, members of the Alameda County Fire Dept. and fatigue-clad security officers huddled near the entrance. Twitter user @Theinfophile detailed...
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
SFGate
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
SFGate
1.3M Women Of Color In Bay Area Could Benefit If Assembly Bill 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
18-Year-Old Died 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound highway south of Curtner Avenue on Friday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Highway 87 after [..]
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Man set on fire Sunday morning in encampment attack
Residents near 18th and Shotwell streets awoke Sunday morning to the sound of an explosion, and then a man screaming outside their windows — a tent was set on fire, sending one man to the hospital with severe burns. “I was coming back from work in the morning and...
padailypost.com
Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk
Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
Comments / 0