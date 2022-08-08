Read full article on original website
MSUM Football Enters Fall Camp With Key Returners
MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR/Nick Couzin)— Minnesota State-Moorhead football was back on Nemzek field for the first time since the spring as it was the first day of fall camp. Its all in preparation for game one under the lights, September 1st against Sioux Falls. The dragons are a young team...
Fargo 12U All-Stars stay alive with a win over Kansas
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars stayed alive with a win on Monday in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana. The North Dakota representative beat their Kansas counterparts by a 10-6 score. After each team scores three runs in the 1st inning, Fargo took the lead for...
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6th shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s 9th annual Mutt March benefits vet care for shelter animals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue hosted their 9th annual Mutt March yesterday featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park. This year’s walk benefits the non-profit Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP. The goal...
