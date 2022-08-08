ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thai pub owner charged in connection with deadly blaze

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSAMe_0h8lXCEt00
World News

The owner of a music pub in eastern Thailand where a fire killed 15 people and injured more than three dozen others last week has appeared in court charged with causing death by negligence.

Pongsiri Panprasong, owner of the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 160 kilometers southeast of Bangkok, turned himself in on Saturday.

Police charged the 27-year-old with causing death by negligence and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to 200,000 baht (£4,600).

Live bands regularly played on a stage at the pub, including as the fire started early on Friday morning on the ceiling above them. Police have said the venue was licensed only for operation as a restaurant.

The site of the fire remained sealed off on Monday as forensic police and building inspectors worked to determine the cause of the blaze and whether the pub had met building standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5K7Z_0h8lXCEt00
Fire damage to the interior at the Mountain B pub after the blaze which killed 15 people (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP/PA) (AP)

“I am sorry. I want to say sorry to the victims’ families,” Pongsiri said to reporters from a police prison van at the court in Pattaya. Pongsiri, whose face was concealed by a mask, a hat and a towel, said he will compensate the victims.

Many of the injured suffered severe burns. Thirteen people died at the scene and two more died later.

The governor of Bangkok said the city had recently inspected more than 400 entertainment venues and found 83 places failed to comply with safety standards.

Sixty-six people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a fire during a 2009 New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Bangkok. That blaze was apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Bangkok#Police#Thai
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
newschain

Tributes to couple in their 70s found dead at property

Tributes have been paid to a couple in their 70s after they were found dead at a property in Braintree, Essex. Officers and emergency services were called to Fisher Way at 3.40pm on Tuesday after reports of concerns for the two individuals’ welfare, Essex Police said. They found two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Firefighters subdue deadly blaze at key oil facility in Cuba

A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island’s energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said. Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Jail term for man who poisoned neighbours’ cats

A man has been handed a jail term after admitting to poisoning his neighbours’ cats. Tristian Paul Pearson, 44, of West Street, Bargoed in South Wales, was given an eight-month suspended sentence for targeting family pets – Luna and Bailey – and purposefully luring them into consuming the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

CCTV image of missing student nurse released by Met Police

Police investigating the disappearance of a student nurse have released what they believe is the last recorded footage of her before she went missing last month. Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7. Newly released images show Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Animal lovers get creative helping raise £10,000 for RSPCA

Animals lovers have helped the RSPCA raise over £10,000 as part of a fundraising challenge, which has seen some people walk routes in the shape of different creatures. The RSPCA launched a fundraising campaign last week called 50 Miles For Animals, which encourages participants to cover a distance of 50 miles over August by any means they wish, to help the animal welfare charity continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need of care.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy