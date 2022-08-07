ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
DADE CITY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Suspect in robbery is "sorry" for robbing store with gun

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a suspect that robbed a New Port Richey business with a gun Wednesday morning and apologized to the clerk. According to deputies, On Aug. 10, around 10:15 a.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a business near the intersection of State Road 54 and Rowan Rd. in New Port Richey. The suspect is believed to be a Black male in his early 20s, who is between 5’8” and 5’10” and around 130-150 lbs. The suspect also had a red backpack. If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22027545, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

