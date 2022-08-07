Read full article on original website
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
iontb.com
Troopers investigating fatality crash on 102nd Avenue at 97th Street
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a six vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of 102nd Avenue just west of the intersection with 97th Street. According to preliminary information from FHP, a 55...
Vigil for St. Pete teen following deadly late-night crash
Tonight a St. Pete community is mourning the loss of two teens that died in a crash over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
Pickup truck driver dies after Hernando County crash
A pickup truck driver died after a crash in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the alleged shooter...
suncoastnews.com
Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
wild941.com
Tampa Man Released From Jail Tries Breaking Into 3 Cars In Jail Parking Lot
A Tampa man that bailed out of the Pinellas County jail Sunday tried to then break into three different sheriff’s officer vehicles parked at that same jail! He said, he thought the keys were left inside the vehicles. The 32-year-old was pulled over because he showed signs of impairment...
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
pasconewsonline.com
Suspect in robbery is "sorry" for robbing store with gun
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a suspect that robbed a New Port Richey business with a gun Wednesday morning and apologized to the clerk. According to deputies, On Aug. 10, around 10:15 a.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a business near the intersection of State Road 54 and Rowan Rd. in New Port Richey. The suspect is believed to be a Black male in his early 20s, who is between 5’8” and 5’10” and around 130-150 lbs. The suspect also had a red backpack. If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22027545, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected
A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pasco County: Rushe Middle School In Land O’ Lakes Evacuated From “Resurfaced” Bomb Threat
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. -Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported threat at Rushe Middle School on Wednesday morning. The threat, which came through social media, was determined to be a hoax bomb threat that was posted over the weekend in a social media thread
