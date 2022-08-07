NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a suspect that robbed a New Port Richey business with a gun Wednesday morning and apologized to the clerk. According to deputies, On Aug. 10, around 10:15 a.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a business near the intersection of State Road 54 and Rowan Rd. in New Port Richey. The suspect is believed to be a Black male in his early 20s, who is between 5’8” and 5’10” and around 130-150 lbs. The suspect also had a red backpack. If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22027545, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO