ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Thai poll shows majority want PM to leave office this month

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgTvO_0h8lWNU100

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nearly two-thirds of people in Thailand want Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to leave office this month, according to an opinion poll, which comes amid growing debate about how long the 2014 coup architect should stay in power.

Thailand's opposition plans to petition the constitutional court to decide whether Prayuth's time as prime minister in the junta counts towards his tenure as premier, which is limited to eight years. read more

The Aug. 2-4 survey of 1,312 people by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) found 64% wanted Prayuth to leave office on Aug. 23, exactly eight years after he took the post of prime minister in what was then a military government.

The survey, released on Sunday, showed 33% preferred to wait for a court ruling.

Asked by reporters on Monday about the opposition's move, Prayuth, 68, said: "It is a court matter".

The tenure issue is one of many opposition efforts to remove Prayuth, including four parliamentary no-confidence motions, a conflict of interest case over his use of a military residence and months of youth-led protests that challenged his leadership and the monarchy. read more

Prayuth was junta leader and prime minister from 2014 until an election in 2019, after which a new parliament chose him to remain prime minister.

According to the constitution, an election must be called within the next 10 months, but the retired general has given no indication of when that will happen.

Views among Prayuth's supporters vary, with some saying his premiership started when a new constitution was promulgated in 2017, while others say it began after the 2019 election.

The NIDA poll did not mention the opposing arguments in its question on Prayuth's tenure.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - (This August 7 story corrects Chang's title to Deputy Secretary General, not Secretary General, in paragraph 10) Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy's Meloni, leading in polls, says she is no threat

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni recorded a video message in three languages on Wednesday to reassure Italy's partners a right-wing government led by her would not threaten financial stability and would stick to Rome's traditional alliances.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Conflict Of Interest#Bangkok
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US wants less immigrants for the first time in almost a decade: Poll

More people in the United States want to see a decreased level of immigration than a higher one, a first since 2014, according to a new poll. Only 27% of people in the U.S. believe immigration should be increased, 31% want it to stay at its current level, and 38% want it decreased, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The statistics are similar to the results from 2014, when 22% said they wanted immigration to increase, 33% wanted immigration levels to stay the same, and 41% wanted immigration to decrease, Gallup said.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
INDUSTRY
CNN

Trump wins CPAC straw poll in Dallas

At the Conservative Political Action Conference Texas on Saturday, former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly won an unofficial straw poll of attendees who were asked who they preferred as the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Reuters

538K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy