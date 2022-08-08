ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

atlanticcityweekly.com

TidalWave Music Festival brings monsoon of country music to A.C. beach this weekend

The summer beach concert series keeps heating up in Atlantic City. Still reeling from the success of the incredible triple header of Phish shows that took place last weekend, the town has barely had time to catch its breath before preparing for the TidalWave Music Festival, which heads to the beach in Atlantic city Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Think Cool (Photo)

It’s still hot, with heat wave after heat wave, but we in Main Street Vineland are already thinking cool. Yes, we have our Food Trucks on The Ave event coming up this month, but we’re also deep into planning our second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, slated for Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. That may seem a long way off, but here’s an aspect of that event about which you can start thinking—the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest.
VINELAND, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Baby Parade Rolls Down Boardwalk on Thursday

The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Boardwalk. The annual tradition offers a chance for parents to show off Ocean City’s newest generation. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It starts at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees NJ

Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees New Jersey is a small playground geared for younger kids surrounded by courts, baseball fields, and open space. 10 Things to Know About Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees. As part of our challenge to write about 100 New Jersey playgrounds in 100 days we bring...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

ocnjdaily.com

Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered

There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
boozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
AdWeek

WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Schultz-Hill Foundation Benefit Concert Raises Over $135,000

Melissa Manchester entertained a crowd of over 900 at the Schultz-Hill Foundation’s annual fundraiser at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on August 5th. The event raised over $135,000 for the Schultz-Hill Foundation, whose mission is to provide music and arts education programs for students and seniors in greater Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

