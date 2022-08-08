Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com
TidalWave Music Festival brings monsoon of country music to A.C. beach this weekend
The summer beach concert series keeps heating up in Atlantic City. Still reeling from the success of the incredible triple header of Phish shows that took place last weekend, the town has barely had time to catch its breath before preparing for the TidalWave Music Festival, which heads to the beach in Atlantic city Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14.
snjtoday.com
Think Cool (Photo)
It’s still hot, with heat wave after heat wave, but we in Main Street Vineland are already thinking cool. Yes, we have our Food Trucks on The Ave event coming up this month, but we’re also deep into planning our second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, slated for Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. That may seem a long way off, but here’s an aspect of that event about which you can start thinking—the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest.
ocnjdaily.com
Baby Parade Rolls Down Boardwalk on Thursday
The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Boardwalk. The annual tradition offers a chance for parents to show off Ocean City’s newest generation. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It starts at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.
Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees NJ
Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees New Jersey is a small playground geared for younger kids surrounded by courts, baseball fields, and open space. 10 Things to Know About Kirkwood Park Playground in Voorhees. As part of our challenge to write about 100 New Jersey playgrounds in 100 days we bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality
The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts. Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater. More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties...
TidalWave Music Festival brings country music to the Atlantic City beach
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Country music fans, get ready for TidalWave Music Festival— a brand new, 3-day country music fest on the Atlantic City Beach August 12-14. Headlining the festival are country music stars Luke Bryan on Friday, August 12, Morgan Wallen on Saturday, August 13 and Dierks Bentley on Sunday, August 14, according to the festival’s website.
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
WATCH TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAME TOMS RIVER EAST VS FAIRFIELD AMERICAN OF CONNECTICUT AT 7 PM ON ESPN 2 (XFINITY CHANNEL 68 OR HD 851) These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
livemusicblog.com
Phish Closes Out 2022 Atlantic City Beach Boardwalk Run [SETLIST/STREAM]
Phish is back for their third and final show tonight on the Atlantic City Beach Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Once again we’ll be following along with the show from the couch and posting setlist updates and notes below. You can also follow us on Twitter for updates there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wedding Bells Ring for Philadelphia 76ers Forward Tobias Harris
#12 is off the market! Philadelphia 76er Tobias Harris got married over the weekend in a lavish ceremony. Harris, 30, got hitched to his fiancé Jasmine Winton this past Saturday in New York, People.com confirms. The nuptials took place near Tobias' hometown at the breathtakingly beautiful Oheka Castle in...
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
JamBase
Phish Tour 2022 – Atlantic City Night 1: Setlist, Recap & The Skinny
Phish took it down to the shore to launch a three-night run in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday. The concert on the beach was full of location-appropriate songs with highlights including a monster late set “Sigma Oasis” which heralded a second set bursting with outstanding jams. Phish...
shorelocalnews.com
Schultz-Hill Foundation Benefit Concert Raises Over $135,000
Melissa Manchester entertained a crowd of over 900 at the Schultz-Hill Foundation’s annual fundraiser at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on August 5th. The event raised over $135,000 for the Schultz-Hill Foundation, whose mission is to provide music and arts education programs for students and seniors in greater Atlantic City.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0