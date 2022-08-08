Route 37 Eastbound apparently has no power from Route 166/Main Street to Vaughn Avenue, with traffic lights out at Peter Avenue, Washington Street, and Vaughn Avenue. Wawas at River Avenue and Hooper Avenue have both gone dark and are closed. Electric crews and police are scattered down the stretch of Route 37 experiencing the blackout, working diligently to restore power. If you must travel this area, please do so with caution. And let us know in the comments if you have power in your area!

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO