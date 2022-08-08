CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid. Thompson has posted a 6-2 record and 2.40 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field. Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.87 ERA and nine quality starts in 19 games since July 16. “I think the conditions tonight with the wind blowing in, I think I got lucky with that a few times here,” Thompson said. “That always helps when the wind is blowing in. You just keep pounding the zone and let the defense work because the ball usually doesn’t fly when the wind is blowing in. I think that’s been advantageous for me here.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO