Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
New lawsuit: Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm. To himself.
The wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that their younger son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm, which over the decades has won billions of dollars for victims of asbestos and tobacco, for a price to be determined later. The buyer: Louis Angelos himself. Georgia K. Angelos’ claim, in Baltimore County Circuit Court, comes two months after she and ...
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
Alex Cora on anonymous Red Sox questioning direction: 'I like articles with names'
In his weekly appearance on WEEI, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacted to a Boston Globe report in which anonymous members of the organization, including players, expressed confusion about the team’s direction.
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2....
Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid. Thompson has posted a 6-2 record and 2.40 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field. Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.87 ERA and nine quality starts in 19 games since July 16. “I think the conditions tonight with the wind blowing in, I think I got lucky with that a few times here,” Thompson said. “That always helps when the wind is blowing in. You just keep pounding the zone and let the defense work because the ball usually doesn’t fly when the wind is blowing in. I think that’s been advantageous for me here.”
Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling
For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL・
