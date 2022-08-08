Commonwealth Games 2022: final day medals before closing ceremony – live!

11.48am BST

Mixed Synchronised 10m Diving: After three rounds it is an England one-two in the diving competition. Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix , which is a great name to have to keep carefully typing out on a live blog of a fast-moving sporting event, are three points ahead of Kyle Kothari and Lois Mae Toulson .

11.41am BST

Men’s singles table tennis : There is a bronze medal match going on between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India and Paul Drinkhall of England, and it is Gnanasekaran who is having the best of it so far. He leads 5-4 in the third game, having taken the first two 11-9, 11-3. It will take a big effort from Drinkhall to get back into this.

India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrates in the men’s singles bronze medal match. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

11.38am BST

Men’s doubles squash : It is the Scottish pair who have the edge so far in the hunt for the bronze medal, winning the first game 11-10. But Malaysia are currently making a strong start to the second game, leading 3-1.

11.36am BST

Men’s singles badminton : Lakshya Sen of India is second seed in this tournament, up against the fifth seed Tze Yong Ng . Having lost the first match, India’s Sen has put an incredible run together and from 6-8 down wins the second game 21-9. Ng has got to pull himself back together mentally you feel here.

11.33am BST

Diving Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform : The first round of dives are complete in the final contest in the pool. The Malaysian pair of Jellson Jabillin and Pandelela Pamg lead after the first round, 1.80 points clear of England’s Noah Oliver Williams and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix . Cassiel Emmanuel Rousseau and Emily Ann Boyd of Australia are third. That’s a long old way, isn’t it, a 10m dive?

Malaysia’s Pandelela Pamg, right and Jellson Jabillin perform during the mixed synchronised 10m platform final. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

11.28am BST

Here is a quick recap of how the medal table stands as we go into the very last sports of this event. Australia are leading with 66 gold and 176 medals overall. England are second in the table with 55 golds among their 168.

There is quite a gap down to third place, with Canada sitting there on 26 golds among their 92 medal haul.

India are fourth, with the same number of golds – 19 – as fifth-placed New Zealand , but with eight medals more overall. India still have a chance to pick up a couple more golds yet today.

Scotland are placed sixth with 13 golds, Nigeria seventh with 12. Wales , South Africa and Northern Ireland make up the rest of the top ten.

And a big shout-out to Malta , Nauru , Niue and Vanuata , who are all tied in fortieth place with one bronze medal finish each. That is only the second time ever that Vanuata has picked up a medal, and boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams won Niue’s first ever Commonwealth Games medal at the sixth time of asking.

Duken Tutakitoa-Williams won Niue’s first-ever medal. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

11.18am BST

Men’s singles badminton : The first game of the gold medal match has taken 31 minutes and been extremely tightly fought, and finally Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia takes it 21-19 from Lakshya Sen of India. The Malaysian is after a second gold here, after he was part of the wining Malaysian team earlier in these Games.

Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia plays a shot in the final. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

11.10am BST

Men’s doubles squash : The bronze medal match is next up in the squash court. Rory Stewart and Greg Lobban of Scotland will face Eain Yow Ng and Chee Wern Yuen of Malaysia.

Lobban was involved in one of the stories of the Games earlier this week when he got knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the mixed doubles contest by an Australian pairing that featured his wife Donna Lobban.

Greg Lobban of Scotland hugs Donna Lobban of Australia during their mixed doubles quarter-final. Photograph: James Ross/EPA

11.03am BST

Hello, Martin Belam here. The gradual outbreak of World War III over the last few days means I’ve ended up doing a lot fewer stints on the Commonwealth Games live blog than I expected. But I am back here for the final day. We should have some more badminton, hockey, squash and table tennis all going on in the next couple of hours.

10.59am BST

Righto, that’s me done for today and these Games, but here’s Martin Belam to guide you through the next bit. Ta-ra!

10.57am BST

James Heatly & Grace Reid win gold for Scotland in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard diving!

Keeney & Li, the hot favourites, take silver for Australia, and Puteh & Sabri the bronze for Singapore. Cutmore & Bent-Ashmeil of England must settle for fourth.

10.55am BST

Synchronised diving: ...ach, poor Bent-Ashmeil. She can’t stay straight, which means...

10.53am BST

Synchronised diving: Heatly & Reid are still in front and are guaranteed the silver; only Cutmore & Bent-Ashmeil can relieve them of gold, who are on the board now...

10.52am BST

Tianwei Feng & Jian Zeng win gold in the women's doubles table tennis!

They beat Minhyung Jee & Jian Fang Lay of Australia 11-1 11-8 11-8.

10.50am BST

Synchronised diving: Keeney & Li do a fair job of their final effort – in comms they think it’s enough for gold, though entry isn’t that good – but it’s not! They’re penalised for insufficient synchronisation, and Heatly & Reid are still in the gold-medal position! Can England’s Cutmore & Bent-Ashmeil overtake them?

10.48am BST

Synchronised diving: A tremendous penultimate dive from England’s Ben Cutmore & Desharne Bent-Ashmeil takes them from fourth to second, relegating Heatly & Reid to third. But the top six are separated by just 11.82, and as I type, the Scottish pair nail their final dive, taking them to a final total of 306, then the Malaysians, in fourth, do too ... but must make do with 299! Can the Australians overtake the Scots?

10.43am BST

England beat South Africa 6-3 to win bronze in the men's hockey!

They’ll be disappointed to have lost their semi to Australia, but they look pretty pleased with life now, and rightly so – that was a great game.

10.40am BST

Hockey: And it’s there! Wallace sweeps home into the side-netting, and England lead 6-3 with just over a minute left.

10.40am BST

Hockey: Penalty to England! With 1.26 to go, if they can score this that’ll surely secure the bronze...

10.37am BST

Synchronised diving: Yup, that third-round dive cost the Heatly & Reid, who now sit third on 162.30; Puteh & Sabri of Malaysia are now second on 165.60, with Keeney & Li leading on 167.70. But as I type that, the Scottish pair produce a pretty decent fourth dive, 8s mainly, then a really poor effort from the Malaysians, entering the water one after t’other, means the pair swap places.

10.33am BST

Synchronised diving: Australia have a diver called Domonic Bedggood, and I’m extremely envious of his double Gs, the finest I’ve seen in the genre since Kumar Sangakkara and his dub-Ks.

10.29am BST

Synchronised diving: A relatively poor effort from the Scottish pair, whose synchronisation on entry is poor, is superseded by the Aussies, the favourites for gold, and they now lead.

10.27am BST

Synchronised diving: After round two of five, Heatly & Reid share the lead with Keeney and Li of Australia, both on 100.20. We’re warming up.

10.25am BST

Hockey: England have scrambled a fifth goal against SA, Roper nudging home after Ward’s shot was parried, and with 9.40 left, it’s 5-3.

10.20am BST

Hockey: We’re into Q4 in the hockey and Payne has just saved England, tipping a shot around the post. They lead SA 4-3 with just under 13 minutes left.

10.19am BST

Carey & Hursey win bronze for Wales in the women's doubles table tennis!

They beat Wong & Zhou of Singapore 3-1 and Carey is in floods of tears. Hursey, just 16, is as happy as you’d think, but for her, this is normal.

10.17am BST

Synchronised diving: Heatly and Reid lie second after round one, then find another decent effort to take first. But they’re also going first, so need to see how things shake out to really know where they stand.

10.15am BST

10.15am BST

10.11am BST

Table tennis: Wong & Zhou nab a set back, and now trail Carey & Hursey by two sets to one; it’s 5-5 in the fourth.

10.09am BST

Hockey: England recycle after a corner and following up about the penalty spot, Roper absolutely nails a bouncing ball into the corner. That is brilliantly taken and they lead SA 4-3 with just over five minutes left in Q3.



10.04am BST

Diving: The men’s synchronised 3m springboard final will soon be away, and Scotland will fancy James Heatly and Grace Reid to get a medal – at least.

10.02am BST

Table tennis: Carey & Hursey are playing beautifully, taking the second set off Wong & Zhou and now leading 6-5 in the third.

9.58am BST

Hockey: We’re back under way in the men’s bronze-medal match, England and South Africa locked at 3-3.

9.54am BST

Terry Hee and Jessica Tan win the badminton mixed doubles for Singapore!

They win nine straight points to go from 11-12 down to 20-12 up, clinch the second set, and take the gold. Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of England must settle for silver; Ellis won the men’s doubles in 2018, but Smith now has six Commonwealth medals, none of them the biggun.

9.50am BST

Hockey: It’s England 3-3 South Africa at half-time. The final two quarters should be great.

9.49am BST

Table tennis: Wales take the first set, but now trail 5-4 in the second.

9.47am BST

Hockey: This is a real Mexico 86, France v Belgium of a third-place playoff; South Africa have equalised from a penalty corner, making it 3-3. and we’re almost at half-time.

9.45am BST

Table tennis: I should’ve said, Hursey is just 16. Wikipedia says:

She is thought to be the youngest person to represent Wales at senior level in any sport, having been aged just 10 when she competed for Wales in a European Championship qualification match against Kosovo in 2017.

That is absolutely wild.

9.41am BST

Table tennis: In the women’s doubles bronze-medal match, it’s Carey & Hursey of Wales v Wong & Zhou of Singapore. Singapore lead 12-11.

9.39am BST

Hockey: Sam Ward scores for England! Following a penalty corner, he drags a long way and wellies a finish high into the net. This is a great game, and we’ve still got five minutes to go before half-time.

9.37am BST

Badminton: Hee & Tan of Singapore are playing Ellis & Smith of England in the mixed doubles final. Currently, Hee & Tan lead 1-0, 9-7, so the English pair have a lot of work to do.

9.35am BST

Hockey: What a goal! Ansell beats a man moving across the face of the circle, gets just inside it, and leathers home a brilliant finish! England 2-2 SA, 6.25 left in Q2.

9.32am BST

Hockey: England are playing South Africa in the bronze-medal match and have just conceded, indecision at the back allowing SA to take a 2-1 lead.

9.09am BST

Preamble

After 10 days, 268 gold medals and innumerable memories, here we are on day 12 with our athletes competing in our final 12 events. And with the closing ceremony scheduled for this evening, those are squeezed into the early part of the day, meaning we’ve plenty to go on as we seek to forget that it’s Monday morning.

We begin and end with men’s hockey – England face South Africa in the bronze-medal match, after which Australia meet India for the gold – while, in between times, we’ve got doubles and singles finals in the badminton; one of each in the table tennis; two doubles in the squash, and a pair in the synchronised diving.

So stick with us as we savour the last of the excitement, because make no mistake, we’ll be missing it tomorrow.