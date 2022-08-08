ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Antonio Fullilove

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Antonio Fullilove is 15. He’s been missing since July 28 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3138.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Donovan Higgins

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Donovan Higgins is 15. He has been missing since July 14 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: August 10, 2022

Relaxing retirement community! Copeland Oaks is located on South 15th Street in Sebring. Morning pick-me-up! Edda Coffee Roasters is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Look good, feel good! Learn more about Enhanced Image Center here. Green Circle Growers. Easy-care orchids! Green Circle Growers is located on US-20 in...
SEBRING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Fox
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
93.1 WZAK

Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

*This post was originally published with the incorrect last name of the fallen officer. We sincerely apologize and meant no offense. Shaun Thomas, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday. Thomas also served in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Clinic Police Department as well....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy