Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Antonio Fullilove
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Antonio Fullilove is 15. He’s been missing since July 28 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3138.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Donovan Higgins
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Donovan Higgins is 15. He has been missing since July 14 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
Two arrests in the death of missing Lakewood man Victor Huff
Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
4 charged with Lakewood man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 10, 2022
Relaxing retirement community! Copeland Oaks is located on South 15th Street in Sebring. Morning pick-me-up! Edda Coffee Roasters is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Look good, feel good! Learn more about Enhanced Image Center here. Green Circle Growers. Easy-care orchids! Green Circle Growers is located on US-20 in...
Family of Garfield Heights hit-skip victim pleading for justice
Surveillance footage shared with News 5 shows a mangled Chevrolet Cobalt getting towed away and sadly the driver inside, 26 year old Cameron Crews, didn’t make it.
Fugitive of the Week: Zachary Price of Cleveland
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is 40-year-old Zachary Price. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Euclid officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former Euclid police officer is being remembered as a person who could light up a room.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Lakewood man found shot to death, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Officials confirm the body of a Lakewood man who had gone missing last week was found on the west edge of Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood this past Thursday evening. Witnesses reported seeing a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp near the intersection of Train and Richner Avenues...
Cleveland police investigating after body of missing Lakewood man found
Cleveland police are now investigating a homicide in what started as a missing person case in Lakewood. The body of 47 year old Victor Huff was discovered with gunshot wounds wrapped in a tarp.
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
*This post was originally published with the incorrect last name of the fallen officer. We sincerely apologize and meant no offense. Shaun Thomas, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday. Thomas also served in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Clinic Police Department as well....
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
cleveland19.com
RTA releases video of deadly Cleveland bus shooting, gunman won’t be charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been cleared of a deadly shooting on an RTA bus after prosecutors determined he likely fired in self-defense, citing Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ law. David Kittreles, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived to the scene of the...
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Comments / 2