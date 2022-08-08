Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
Ruth Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954, and married Bobby Gene Warren, of Decker Chapel, Indiana, June 26, 1955.
wzdm.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
wzdm.com
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathy G. Bell
Kathy G. Bell, 61, of Bedford passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at the IU Hospice House in Bloomington. She was born in Bedford on October 16, 1960 to James G. Pruett and Wanda (Jones) LuAllen. Kathy was the General manager of Papa’s Bar and Grill in Bedford for many years.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
wzdm.com
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
wzdm.com
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
wzdm.com
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vincennespbs.org
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
wzdm.com
Part of Washington Street to Close Starting Today
The City of Washington will close part of Viola Street today for a culvert replacement. The street will close from Northeast Third to Northeast Fifth Streets. Drivers in Washington should be aware of the road closure starting today.
Comments / 0