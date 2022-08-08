ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen Vehicle With Children Involved In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)

The Murfreesboro Police reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in a stolen car with children. 

According to the police, a woman stole a grey Acura MDX SUV belonging [..]

WSMV

McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

McMinnville Woman Dies in Saturday Crash

On Saturday afternoon the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 29 year-old Tara Campbell was traveling east on the 70S bypass in a 2012 Nissan Altima when she ran a red light. McMinnville Police attempted to stop Campbell, but she fled with police deciding not to pursue. A shot-time later her...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
