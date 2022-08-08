Read full article on original website
Alps Alpine Co Ltd. (6770:JP) (APELF) PT Lowered to JPY1,500 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Masashi Itaya lowered the
Tenaris S.A. (TEN:IM) (TS) PT Raised to EUR10.80 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Carsten Riek
National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB:AU) (NABZY) PT Raised to AUD32.70 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Andrew Triggs raised the
Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) PT Raised to $9.50 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Marcella Recchia
XP Inc. (XP) PT Lowered to $27 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Marcelo Telles
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP:AU) (BHP) PT Raised to AUD36.55 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Rahul Anand raised
UBS Starts Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd (909:HK) at Neutral
UBS analyst Wendy Zhang initiates
Coronado Global Resources Inc. (CRN:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.85 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Young
UBS Downgrades Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limite (6098:HK) (CTRGF) to Neutral
UBS analyst John Lam downgraded Country
Accel Entertainment (ACEL) PT Lowered to $12 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Omer Sander lowered
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Drops on Narrowed User Guidance, Analysts Cut Price Targets
Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are down over 7% in premarket Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results and full-year
Dorel Industries Inc. (DII/B:CN) (DIIBF) PT Lowered to Cdn$9 at BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Stephen MacLeod lowered
SK Telecom (017670:KS) (SKM) PT Lowered to KRW68,000 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Stanley Yang lowered
Propel Holdings (PRL:CN) PT Raised to Cdn$12.50 at Scotiabank
Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie raised
Megaport Ltd. (MP1:AU) (MGPPF) PT Raised to AUD8 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Bob Chen raised
Mega Financial Holding Co (2886:TT) PT Lowered to NT$31.30 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Jemmy S Huang
Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (TGB) PT Lowered to Cdn$1.75 at Scotiabank
Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw lowered the
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) PT Raised to $30 at Susquehanna
Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised
