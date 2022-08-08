Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Yardbarker
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye
Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide
Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
Middlesbrough are aiming to sign West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on loan - with boss Chris Wilder eyeing up the former Leeds star as a replacement for Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier
Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt. Manager Chris Wilder has been pressing for new signings and sees the 27-year old former Leeds star as an ideal replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who left for Bournemouth last week. Mowatt joined Albion on a free transfer last...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Report: Dutch Forward Cody Gakpo Has Addressed Rumours About PSV Exit Amid Links With Manchester United
According to reports, Forward Cody Gakpo has spoken about a potential move to Old Trafford following several links with Manchester United.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kennedy, Hendry, Dieng, Club Brugge, Motherwell, Thomson, St Johnstone, Phillips, Davenport, Midtjylland
Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry, who has previously been linked with Burnley, has been told by new head coach Carl Hoefkens he does not figure in his plans for Club Brugge only three months after the 27-year-old helped the side win the Belgian league title. (Scottish Daily Express) Celtic have "courted"...
Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed
Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Chelsea identify Celtic's Josip Juranovic as defensive transfer target
Chelsea have identified Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic as a transfer target this summer, according to reports. The Blues are in the market for a defender to compete with Reece James for the right wing-back role this summer. The likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters were previously linked with moves...
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
CBS Sports
AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 season predictions, transfers: Rossoneri start Scudetto defense without Ibrahimovic
After winning last season's Scudetto, AC Milan's task so to make it two in a row, after Stefano Pioli's side won it last year for the first time in eleven seasons. It was a historic and unforgettable journey for Rossoneri fans all over the world, one which saw a team that only few believed could win celebrating in the streets of Milan after beating city rivals Inter Milan and winning the trophy on the last day of the season against Sassuolo. As all the players and club directors stated after winning the Scudetto, last season's win was just the first step of a new chapter. It certainly won't be easy to replicate the success, considering the fact that other teams such as Juventus and Inter Milan are still hungry for victory, but this will be the mission of Stefano Pioli and his team. One year ago only few considered AC Milan as a title contender, while this year they will have the eyes of everyone on their backs and Rossoneri have to be considered as the top candidate to win the Scudetto.
UEFA・
BBC
