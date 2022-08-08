ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide

Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
Middlesbrough are aiming to sign West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on loan - with boss Chris Wilder eyeing up the former Leeds star as a replacement for Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt. Manager Chris Wilder has been pressing for new signings and sees the 27-year old former Leeds star as an ideal replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who left for Bournemouth last week. Mowatt joined Albion on a free transfer last...
Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 season predictions, transfers: Rossoneri start Scudetto defense without Ibrahimovic

After winning last season's Scudetto, AC Milan's task so to make it two in a row, after Stefano Pioli's side won it last year for the first time in eleven seasons. It was a historic and unforgettable journey for Rossoneri fans all over the world, one which saw a team that only few believed could win celebrating in the streets of Milan after beating city rivals Inter Milan and winning the trophy on the last day of the season against Sassuolo. As all the players and club directors stated after winning the Scudetto, last season's win was just the first step of a new chapter. It certainly won't be easy to replicate the success, considering the fact that other teams such as Juventus and Inter Milan are still hungry for victory, but this will be the mission of Stefano Pioli and his team. One year ago only few considered AC Milan as a title contender, while this year they will have the eyes of everyone on their backs and Rossoneri have to be considered as the top candidate to win the Scudetto.
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
