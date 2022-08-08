After winning last season's Scudetto, AC Milan's task so to make it two in a row, after Stefano Pioli's side won it last year for the first time in eleven seasons. It was a historic and unforgettable journey for Rossoneri fans all over the world, one which saw a team that only few believed could win celebrating in the streets of Milan after beating city rivals Inter Milan and winning the trophy on the last day of the season against Sassuolo. As all the players and club directors stated after winning the Scudetto, last season's win was just the first step of a new chapter. It certainly won't be easy to replicate the success, considering the fact that other teams such as Juventus and Inter Milan are still hungry for victory, but this will be the mission of Stefano Pioli and his team. One year ago only few considered AC Milan as a title contender, while this year they will have the eyes of everyone on their backs and Rossoneri have to be considered as the top candidate to win the Scudetto.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO