ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard-Times

'I outgrew my spot': Purchase Street Records to reopen on Pope's Island

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

FAIRHAVEN — Purchase Street Records is moving down the road to Pope's Island and into the former Newsbreak building.

"We pretty much outgrew my spot," said Roger Chouinard, owner of the record store. "Being a business, after five years, you hope that you grow, and we definitely did."

Purchase Street Records is the fifth store to close in downtown New Bedford this summer, with business such as a Whaling City Diner and Juice'd Cafe closing citing issues with their leasing agreements.

Chouinard said with The Vault also closing, he felt it went hand-in-hand with the foot traffic in his store.

"It was either move or close," Chouinard said. "It's a little overwhelming right now. But you always want to better yourself on decisions, whatever you make in life."

'No room for error': How these local restaurants are navigating inflation in food prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbdtf_0h8lPWvr00

He also said it became harder for customers to navigate the store because of all the merchandise. "This store is loved by a lot of people, and would've been let down if I closed," he said, adding the store will remain as "Purchase Street Records."—

The new space will mirror the look and feel of his old shop, but will offer more genres of music as well as audio equipment. "The new place is six times bigger, almost 2,000 square feet," he said, adding there is also a huge parking lot.

A renewed interest in buying vinyl records

A January 2022, survey conducted by Vinyl Restart says that since 2005, there has been a renewed interest in vinyl records with an 18.5% sales increase yearly. In the first half of 2021, 17 million albums were sold, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, an 86% jump from 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwlD4_0h8lPWvr00

"It's giving that world of a younger generation a way to find out about vinyl," Chouinard, a former drum tech for Twisted Sister and Over Kill, said.

Chouinard added that another reason music lovers purchase vinyl records is simply because they want to own the music, as opposed to just having it on a streaming platform.

Dreaming of a tropical vacation? Airport Grille's new outdoor bar offers island vibe

RIAA data shows that 18- to 35-year-olds accounted for 45% of U.S. vinyl sales. Those who were teens the '80s and '90s represent the largest demographic for vinyl record purchases since the record-breaking resurgence.

However, in mid-2021, there has been an increase in sales by current teenagers ages 14 to 18.

Chouinard said the grand re-opening of Purchase Street Records will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring all weekend with new inventory and merchandise at the ready. He also said the 94 HJY will be at the store the second week, offering a chance for guests to win a key for a brand new Jeep.

"We will continue to have the same love for the store and the name we have created," Chouinard said. "I hope when people visit, they smile and then take some rock & roll home."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com . Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 'I outgrew my spot': Purchase Street Records to reopen on Pope's Island

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"

CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
CARVER, MA
ABC6.com

Beach in Westport closed due to Portuegese men-of-war sightings

WESTPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed down a beach in Westport on Sunday. The DCR said that Horseneck Beach State Reservation has a presence of Portuguese Men-of-war (similar to a jellyfish) and an intense rip tide. The beach is expected to open back up...
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Vinyl#Rock Roll#New Place#Business Industry#Linus Business
ABC6.com

McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
WARWICK, RI
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
1420 WBSM

Brave New Bedford Boy Scores Life-Saving Heart Transplant

From the moment New Bedford Police Officer Shane Harris met JJ Montalban, the two of them just clicked. "He's my best friend," Harris says. JJ was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth. That day alone, he had three heart surgeries. JJ and Police: The Beginning of a Bond. Three...
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hotradiomaine.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas in Mansfield

WHO – Wu-Tang Clan & Nas. WHERE – Xfinity Center (885 S Main St, Mansfield, MA 02048) The legendary, grammy nominated New York group Wu-Tang Clan hits Mansfield by storm, with NAS! See C.R.E.A.M. and Protect Ya Neck live on Saturday, September 10th. Doors open at 8p. Tickets...
MANSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy