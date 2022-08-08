Save your money with these 15 tips while inflation affects prices

Are you having a tough time keeping up with rising costs and need ways to save your money?

You're paying a lot more for your groceries (eggs are up 32.2% and meat 14%). Filling your gas tank leaves you speechless (the average price is $4.35 per gallon). Buying or leasing a new car is impossible as prices are up and supply is down. Utility bills keep climbing, and if you have any money left over for vacation, beware as airfare costs are up about 30% over last year.

That's inflation.

"Inflation is a tax cutting down your purchasing power because of higher powers," said Rutgers University Professor Barbara O'Neill, a specialist in financial resource management.

Individuals and families can make some decisions to help them get through this more expensive period of time, O'Neill said. Below are tips she said will help cut back on some expenses and make the dollar last longer.

Save some money with these tips