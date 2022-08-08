Save your money with these 15 tips while inflation affects prices
Are you having a tough time keeping up with rising costs and need ways to save your money?
You're paying a lot more for your groceries (eggs are up 32.2% and meat 14%). Filling your gas tank leaves you speechless (the average price is $4.35 per gallon). Buying or leasing a new car is impossible as prices are up and supply is down. Utility bills keep climbing, and if you have any money left over for vacation, beware as airfare costs are up about 30% over last year.
That's inflation.
"Inflation is a tax cutting down your purchasing power because of higher powers," said Rutgers University Professor Barbara O'Neill, a specialist in financial resource management.
Individuals and families can make some decisions to help them get through this more expensive period of time, O'Neill said. Below are tips she said will help cut back on some expenses and make the dollar last longer.
Save some money with these tips
- Stay away from the housing and automobile markets right now if possible.
- Reduce the possibility of medical expenses by getting a flu shot, a physical exam and regular health screening tests, exercising regularly, and taking required medications.
- Request generic prescription drugs and go for the 90-day supplies of drugs by mail instead of a 30-day supply from a local pharmacy.
- Save on energy costs by closing off unused rooms, checking weatherstripping and caulking, and upgrading the attic insulation. A free energy audit may be useful as well
- Make smarter grocery store decisions by buying items on sale and selecting generic or store brands, and shop flea and farmers' markets close to closing time, when items are discounted.
- Buy gently used clothing at consignment shops. Look for sales on furniture and appliances, and shop at thrift shops, garage sales and online auctions.
- Be flexible when traveling by looking for airplane tickets that offer either weekend or midweek specials, and be flexible on travel dates. Avoid peak travel dates and times.
- Choose the right vehicle to drive by looking at those that cost less than average to insure and look for discounts such as "safe driver" rates and premium reductions for short driving distances.
- Buy a car that is newly used, about two to three years old, so heavy depreciation has already taken place.
- Make use of restaurant discount codes such as "early bird specials," take a "doggie bag" of food home for another meal, eat an appetizer as a meal, and eat out for lunch rather than dinner. Lunch specials are cheaper.
- Choose a cellphone plan that offers bundles for television, internet and phone services. They are cheaper.
- Pay bills electronically, and if worried about banking security, use a prepaid debit card to avoid postage costs.
- Pay credit cards in full to avoid interest charges. A credit card with cash-back rebates are also useful. Avoid credit cards with annual fees and no grace period.
- When it comes to utilities, play around with your thermostat. Try to have the least difference between the indoor and outdoor temperature to save money.
- Investment advice: "If you have a long-term investment strategy, stick with it and don't panic-sell," said O'Neill.
