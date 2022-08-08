Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Game Day Express returns for direct service to major Las Vegas sports venues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day Express this upcoming sports season. The Game Day express will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football home games, and to T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.
KTNV
Fox5 KVVU
Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence. Police say that at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. “Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. […]
8 Ball & 9 Ball World Championships
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The American Pool Players association is the worlds largest pool league. And the 8-ball 9-ball championships are going down right now at The Westgate. Roqui Theus joins live to rack up the rules.
news3lv.com
New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
news3lv.com
Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thunderbirds will return to their home station, Nellis Air Force Base on Monday after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. Upon arrival, the Thunderbirds will perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m. "Las Vegas...
Las Vegas Police arrest Marshawn Lynch for driving under the influence
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced Tuesday that Marshawn Lynch has been arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over.
Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas
There are tweets circling that a guest at the Wynn Las Vegas won $1.5 million playing Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot. Public Relations at Wynn confirmed the jackpot.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked second best city for date night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Date night in Las Vegas is said to be one of the best, according to a new report. In the study conducted at 'FROM MARS,' Las Vegas has the second best romantic spots in the US. The company ranked the top ten cities based on...
Abandoned pitbull finds permanent home with Las Vegas foster family
A pitbull abandoned by his owner has recovered from neglect and has now found a forever home.
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
jammin1057.com
LA’s Historic Donut Shop Is Coming To Las Vegas
It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas
Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
963kklz.com
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
