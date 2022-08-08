ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Game Day Express returns for direct service to major Las Vegas sports venues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day Express this upcoming sports season. The Game Day express will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football home games, and to T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Game Day Express has returned for the 2022-2023 sports season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Game Day express is returning for this upcoming sports season. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day express and will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football games, and T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence. Police say that at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. “Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports
8 News Now

8 Ball & 9 Ball World Championships

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The American Pool Players association is the worlds largest pool league. And the 8-ball 9-ball championships are going down right now at The Westgate. Roqui Theus joins live to rack up the rules.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thunderbirds will return to their home station, Nellis Air Force Base on Monday after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. Upon arrival, the Thunderbirds will perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m. "Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked second best city for date night

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Date night in Las Vegas is said to be one of the best, according to a new report. In the study conducted at 'FROM MARS,' Las Vegas has the second best romantic spots in the US. The company ranked the top ten cities based on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

LA’s Historic Donut Shop Is Coming To Las Vegas

It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas

Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV

