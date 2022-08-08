ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Tampa Bay Times

2 top payday loans online in America

Who do you go to in a tough financial situation? You are in the right place as this article will discuss the prime lenders of no credit check loans. We all need money especially if there are unexpected bills we need to pay like medical or emergency expenses. In these instances, borrowing money from lending institutions is the next best option. But, what if you have a bad credit score? What then?
The Penny Hoarder

How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
The Associated Press

SmartMetric Reports That 127 Million Americans Have Had a Fraudulant Charge on Their Credit or Debit Cards, Giving a Huge Motivation to Consumers to Adopt Safer Biometric Based Credit and Debit Cards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

