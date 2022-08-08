Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
u.today
Here Is Where Tether Might Be Holding Their Money
Following the unpleasant story with UST stablecoin developed by Luna, traders and investors around the world are worried about the safety of their funds in stablecoin solutions like Tether that took a significant hit with millions of outflows appearing momentarily. Thanks to the most recent research, blockchain sleuths found an...
coingeek.com
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?
News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
coingeek.com
Japan: Lobby groups launch proposal to reform digital assets tax regime
The Japan Crypto-Asset Business Association (JCBA) and the Japan Crypto-Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA), two prominent digital assets self-regulatory and lobby groups, have released a joint proposal to have the country’s digital assets tax regime reformed. The groups are pushing several demands that they believe will remove hindrances to digital...
coingeek.com
India investigating ‘mysterious’ transactions between WazirX and Binance
Binance is once again the focus of investigations by a regulator, this time in India. The country’s Finance Ministry is probing transactions between the exchange and its Indian subsidiary, WazirX, which it says are “cloaked in mystery” and possibly violated foreign exchange laws. Speaking to Rajya Sabha,...
blockworks.co
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency
Nuri, one of Germany’s largest crypto exchanges, is the latest company in the digital assets sector to file for insolvency amid turbulent market conditions. Customers can still make withdrawals, the startup said in a statement. The insolvency proceedings will not affect any deposits, cryptocurrency funds or Nuri Pot investments, according to the company.
coingeek.com
Robinhood lays off quarter of its workforce amid 75% dip in digital currency revenue
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its second round of layoffs this year, slashing close to a quarter of its headcount. The stock and digital asset trading platform is laying off almost 800 employees at a time when its digital currency revenue has dipped by 75%. In a blog...
Crypto Pro Sam Bankman-Fried Warns Against Traditional Portfolio Hedges During Inflation
Sam Bankman-Fried founded the cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange FTX in 2019, and it quickly has become the sixth-largest exchange by volume, boasting a $3.5 billion valuation. In 2021, he was...
coingeek.com
The entire space still needs to take a bath
Imagine working hard attempting to build an honest, revenue-generating business on top of Bitcoin’s technology that does not involve pre-selling coins or NFTs. Then imagine gaining virtually no customers, usage, traction, or notoriety while anonymous projects earn tens of thousands of dollars in a couple of days from an ICO or NFT launch.
Business Insider
I showed my embarrassingly messy investment portfolio to a financial planner, and she identified 4 mistakes I should stop making
As a rookie investor, I know my portfolio is a mess. So I asked a financial planner how to clean it up. She said I have too much crypto and should limit it to 3-5% of my portfolio. She recommended a 3-fund strategy: a US index fund, an international index...
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Seeks Restructuring, Cuts Staff, Costs up to 60%
CoinFLEX has announced its plans for restructuring in the wake of legal troubles, halted withdrawals and money losses, a company blog post said. The company had to address a problem after an individual breached contract with the company. That case involved the company initiating a lawsuit to recover $84 million in losses from just one customer.
International Business Times
Singapore-Based Crypto Lending Firm Holdnaut Halts Withdrawals
Singapore-based crypto lending and borrowing firm Hodlnaut has stopped withdrawals, swaps and deposits on the platform following "recent market conditions." The company said in an announcement Monday that it will focus on stabilizing its liquidity and preserving assets while also working to find the best way to protect the users' long-term interests.
coingeek.com
Voyager Digital approved to refund $270M in cash to clients, rebuffs SBF’s lowball bid
Investors in the collapsed digital asset lender Voyager Digital finally have something to celebrate—a New York court has approved the lender to refund $270 million held in cash to its clients. Elsewhere, the company has spurned a ‘lowball bid’ by Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) two companies, FTX and Alameda Research.
digg.com
How Much It Costs To Mine A Single Bitcoin Around The World, Visualized
The energy needed to mine a single bitcoin could probably run a single household for 13 years. Using electricity-per-kilowatt cost data from the World Bank, US Energy Information Administration and Cable.co.uk, mineral processing organization 911metallurgist estimated how much it would cost to mine a single bitcoin around the world, and in the US — and if you'd turn a profit doing so. Here's what they found.
