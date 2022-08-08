Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County School District students represent Georgia at national conference
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Ten Harris County Carver Middle School students and three Harris County High School students recently represented the state of Georgia at the National Technology Student Association Conference at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in Dallas, Texas from June 26 to June 30, according to a press release from the Harris […]
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
wrbl.com
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus Times-Recorder
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
WTVM
Harris Co. School District hosting groundbreaking ceremony for multi-sport indoor athletic facility
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-sport athletic facility. This ceremony was rescheduled from June 23. The new ceremony will take place August 11 at 5 p.m. behind Harris County High School - which is located at 8281 Georgia Hwy. 116 in Hamilton. The project will be between the softball/baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.
WTVM
Muscogee County working to combat bus shortages
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A critical bus driver shortage is impacting kids in the Chattahoochee valley. Some are even seeing longer than wait normal wait times just to be picked up or dropped off. The Muscogee County School District is working to address this issue. There are 63 vacancies for...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Time to turn the page': First day at Opelika City Schools features no masks and lots of excitement
Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Opelika City Schools, as well as a step toward normalcy after COVID-19 restrictions and protocols over the past two years. Excitement filled the decorated hallways of Carver Primary School on Monday morning as students walked in with backpacks, smiles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
WTVM
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hosley Chapel CME of Columbus brought the community together at the church’s back to school event. From free book bags and school supplies, local vendors, COVID testing and vaccinations, food trucks and health screenings - there was something for everyone at the event. Organizers told...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn University Summer 2022 Graduation
Auburn University held its Summer 2022 graduation on Saturday in Neville Arena. Here are scenes from the College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts ceremonies.
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Man shot on Winston Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
WTVM
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
Comments / 0