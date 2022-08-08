ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Harris County School District students represent Georgia at national conference

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Ten Harris County Carver Middle School students and three Harris County High School students recently represented the state of Georgia at the National Technology Student Association Conference at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in Dallas, Texas from June 26 to June 30, according to a press release from the Harris […]
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College

AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
Harris Co. School District hosting groundbreaking ceremony for multi-sport indoor athletic facility

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-sport athletic facility. This ceremony was rescheduled from June 23. The new ceremony will take place August 11 at 5 p.m. behind Harris County High School - which is located at 8281 Georgia Hwy. 116 in Hamilton. The project will be between the softball/baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.
Muscogee County working to combat bus shortages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A critical bus driver shortage is impacting kids in the Chattahoochee valley. Some are even seeing longer than wait normal wait times just to be picked up or dropped off. The Muscogee County School District is working to address this issue. There are 63 vacancies for...
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins

AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hosley Chapel CME of Columbus brought the community together at the church’s back to school event. From free book bags and school supplies, local vendors, COVID testing and vaccinations, food trucks and health screenings - there was something for everyone at the event. Organizers told...
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
Man shot on Winston Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
