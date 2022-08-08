ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Agriculture Online

Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online

Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri

Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online

China July pork prices surge 25% on-month -statistics bureau

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices in July surged 25.6% on a monthly basis, said the statistics bureau on Wednesday, attributing the gains to production capacity cuts, farmers holding back pigs from market and a recovery in consumer demand. On an annual basis, pork prices were also up 20.2%...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs

(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
Agriculture Online

Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 0.6% y/y

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday. Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector's overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest....
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
AFP

Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.
Agriculture Online

Indonesia lowers export tax threshold on crude palm oil to $680/T -ministry

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has started to impose export tax on crude palm oil from when the government's reference price is above $680 per tonne, lower than above $750 per tonne previously, a finance ministry document showed. The new threshold has taken effect from Tuesday. (Reporting by Fransiska...
