Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri
Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online
China July pork prices surge 25% on-month -statistics bureau
Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices in July surged 25.6% on a monthly basis, said the statistics bureau on Wednesday, attributing the gains to production capacity cuts, farmers holding back pigs from market and a recovery in consumer demand. On an annual basis, pork prices were also up 20.2%...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs
(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 0.6% y/y
MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday. Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector's overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest....
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
Apple reportedly warned suppliers not to use 'made in Taiwan' labels on products to avoid angering China following Nancy Pelosi's visit
Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country
American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.
China withdraws promise not to send troops to Taiwan if it takes control of island
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered.
Chinese and Taiwan navy boats staying close to Strait median line - source
TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - About 10 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia lowers export tax threshold on crude palm oil to $680/T -ministry
JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has started to impose export tax on crude palm oil from when the government's reference price is above $680 per tonne, lower than above $750 per tonne previously, a finance ministry document showed. The new threshold has taken effect from Tuesday. (Reporting by Fransiska...
Comments / 0