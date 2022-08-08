Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gears Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Big Fight
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting Muichiro Tokito ready for his big fight in the new episodes! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and with it came the announcement that the third season of the series was already in the works. It's far from surprising given the massive success of the anime so far, but now fans are curious as to what to expect from the series next.
IGN
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
ComicBook
Ranking of Kings Will Return With New Anime in 2023
Ranking of Kings wrapped up its first season earlier this year with one of the most intriguing debuts of some time, and the series is gearing up to return for a new special ahead of a potential second season of the anime! After kicking off last year, the anime adaptation taking on Sosuke Toka's original manga series wrapped up its run as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. The final moments of the season left a huge impact on fans as they eagerly hope to see the series return for a new season someday. Now that return is closer than ever!
International Business Times
'My Hero Academia' Chapter 363 Delayed: New Release Date, Spoilers
Dynamight is lying on the ground with a hole in his chest and All Might's trading card next to him. The next chapter is likely going to address if Dynamight will lose this battle or if he will bounce back to fight alongside his friends. Fans will have to wait...
ComicBook
Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Announced at Netflix
Pokemon Journeys may be busy with Ash's latest tournament these days, but fans overseas are still waiting on one of its big specials to drop. After all, Pikachu and Ash rang in the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with a cute anime adventure that has yet to make its way stateside. Now, Netflix has confirmed the special is on its way, and Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles will make landfall this fall!
ComicBook
One Piece Film Red Producer Shinji Shimizu Unpacks Shanks' Past and the Anime's Future in Exclusive Interview
It has been more than 20 years since One Piece was first brought to the screen, and the Straw Hat pirates have never been bigger than they are today. Luffy and the gang have seen fans through some wild adventures, and their next voyage is on the horizon. After all, One Piece Film Red will come out this August, and ComicBook got the lowdown on the movie recently from producer Shinji Shimizu himself!
In Entertainment: ‘Prey’ Sets Hulu Record, Idris vs. Superman & Trump Deepfake Movie?
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the movie ‘Prey’ on Hulu setting a streaming record, Idris Elba wanting his Bloodsport character to faceoff with Superman, and "South Park" creators' former plans for a former President Trump deepfake film.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
Polygon
New Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer is an absolute sensory overload
Netflix unleashed a second trailer on Monday for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming sci-fi action anime from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) based on CD Projekt Red's 2020 open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and set in the world of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk. The series follows David, a street...
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from Wayfarer, Bandai Namco (Exclusive)
A live-action film is in development based on the classic arcade game with an endless appetite, PAC-MAN. The project hails from Bandai Namco Entertainment — the company behind PAC-MAN, as well as games like Galaga and Tekken — and Wayfarer Studios, the production company founded by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. More from The Hollywood ReporterTake-Two Interactive CEO: "I Don't Believe the Entertainment Business Is Recession Proof"Actors Raise Alarm Over Stressful Video Game Voiceover Gigs: "Your Throat Is Carrying a Heavy Load" Olivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73 First introduced in the U.S. in 1980 — and originally...
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Announces Hiatus Following Anime Reveal
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big up-and-comers of the shonen world. Debuting in 2020, the series wasted little time in confirming that an anime adaptation was on the way. Unfortunately for fans of this giant monster world, they'll have to wait a little longer than usual for the next chapter of the Kaiju No. 8 manga as its creator has announced that the story will be going on hiatus for around a month.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Battle Royale II: Requiem Free Online
Cast: Tatsuya Fujiwara Ai Maeda Shûgo Oshinari Ayana Sakai Haruka Suenaga. It's three years after the events of the original Battle Royale, and Shuya Nanahara is now an internationally-known terrorist determined to bring down the government. His terrorist group, Wild Seven, stages an attack that levels several buildings in Tokyo on Christmas Day, killing 8000 people. In order for the government to study the benefits of "teamwork", the new students work in pairs, with their collars electronically linked so that if one of them is killed, the other dies as well. They must kill Nanahara in three days - or die.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Rumors Grow Following New Poster
Kaiju No. 8 has been around for a couple of years now, and if you have checked out the manga, its popularity speaks for itself. The hit series has captured millions of readers with its action-centric story, and let's be real – who doesn't love a good kaiju adventure? Many have begged for a Kaiju No. 8 anime since the series got underway, and recent rumors have suggested such a project is in the works. And now, more evidence about a show has presented itself.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Releases Season 6 Synopsis
My Hero Academia will return this October, telling the tale of the War Arc within the anime adaptation. With Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy once again preparing for battle as Shigaraki and his Paranormal Liberation Front aim to eradicate Hero Society, the first synopsis for season six has landed to give anime fans a better idea of what the War Arc will entail. As the manga races toward its grand finale, expect some major moments to arrive in the upcoming season.
Final Fantasy VII Fans Can Now Pre-Order Cloud in a Dress
A new Play Arts Figure of Cloud Strife in his dress disguise is now up for pre-order via Amazon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
ComicBook
Delicious in Dungeon Anime Officially Announced
Delicious in Dungeon is a magical tale in which a band of adventurers is just as worried about their next meals as they are the creepy monsters that are creeping around the corners. With the series still running as a manga to this day, fans of this cooking group of warriors better get ready for some big news as Studio TRIGGER has announced that it will be bringing its story to life with an upcoming anime adaptation.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
hypebeast.com
Katsuhiro Otomo Confirms He Is Still Working on a New Long-Form Manga
Fans of Katsuhiro Otomo will be delighted to learn that he has just confirmed that is currently still working on his first long-form manga since AKIRA. While talked about since 2012, the manga was officially brought back to the light in 2018 by Otomo, although there has yet to be a given timeline.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
