Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
What George Harrison’s Catholic Mother Thought of His Spiritual Journey
George Harrison's Catholic mother, Louise, had some opinions about his conversion to Hinduism and his overall spiritual journey.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
'Hamilton' Slams Texas Church's 'Unauthorized' Staging of Musical Featuring Religious Changes
Hamilton is condemning unauthorized performances of the musical held by a Texas church over the weekend. The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries located in McAllen, Texas, hosted performances of Hamilton on Friday and Saturday but edited some language and added religious lines and a concluding sermon, according to CNN and USA Today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc
Germany promotes a Jewish orchestra
Culture minister Claudia Roth has named 16 orchestras that will receive an extra 400,000 Euros in special funding as part of the ‘Exzellente Orchesterlandschaft Deutschland’ initiative launched by her predecessor, Monika Grütters. The full list reads:. Concerto Köln. Dresdner Philharmonie. Ensemble Resonanz. Freiburger Barockorchester. Jewish Chamber...
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Perform Benefit Concert in Austria
Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Austrian stage for the first time since the War in Ukraine broke out. The soprano will perform in a benefit concert, “Austria for Life” in the courtyard of the Schönbrunn Palace on Sept. 10. She will perform “O Himmel,...
Comments / 0