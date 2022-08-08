ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida

The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Slipped Disc

Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th

An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc

Germany promotes a Jewish orchestra

Culture minister Claudia Roth has named 16 orchestras that will receive an extra 400,000 Euros in special funding as part of the ‘Exzellente Orchesterlandschaft Deutschland’ initiative launched by her predecessor, Monika Grütters. The full list reads:. Concerto Köln. Dresdner Philharmonie. Ensemble Resonanz. Freiburger Barockorchester. Jewish Chamber...
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko to Perform Benefit Concert in Austria

Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Austrian stage for the first time since the War in Ukraine broke out. The soprano will perform in a benefit concert, “Austria for Life” in the courtyard of the Schönbrunn Palace on Sept. 10. She will perform “O Himmel,...
