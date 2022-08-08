ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Dupre
1d ago

These bike rallies support children hospitals,veterans, your state,crippled children etc. so think about it before you speak you may one day need funding for your family and we will be the first to help

3
Amy Daly
2d ago

For the ones who stayed at Econo Lodge in Baton Rouge, thank you for disturbing the entire other guest with the LOUD music for hours from your bikes. It could be heard all over parking area and all rooms. Rude and No Respect for others.

5
Pam Donaldson
1d ago

These bikers are doctors, lawyers, police, nurses, teachers, post office workers, welders, surgeons, cafeteria workers, all walks of life. these bikers have the biggest hearts and give to help others rather it's a toy run or helping out at a nursing home. Show some respect. Share the road Share some love.

2
L'Observateur

Greenfield “Back to School Festival” excites community

EDGARD – On Saturday, August 6, 500 area residents enjoyed a “Back to School Festival” at Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park featuring an afternoon of fun and resources for the entire community organized by Greenfield Louisiana, the River Region Chamber of Commerce, Elev8ted Gents and partners. The...
EDGARD, LA
lionsroarnews.com

The return of a downtown favorite: Hot August Night

After a three year hiatus, downtown Hammond’s favorite event will make a long-awaited return. The Hammond Downtown Development District will be holding the 25th annual Hot August Night on Friday, August 26 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. This event is a celebration of the Hammond community, where guests will get a glimpse of everything downtown has to offer. Local artists, restaurants, musicians and small businesses will provide entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 10, 2022

Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton:. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
CLINTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor

The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

