Lisa Dupre
1d ago
These bike rallies support children hospitals,veterans, your state,crippled children etc. so think about it before you speak you may one day need funding for your family and we will be the first to help
Amy Daly
2d ago
For the ones who stayed at Econo Lodge in Baton Rouge, thank you for disturbing the entire other guest with the LOUD music for hours from your bikes. It could be heard all over parking area and all rooms. Rude and No Respect for others.
Pam Donaldson
1d ago
These bikers are doctors, lawyers, police, nurses, teachers, post office workers, welders, surgeons, cafeteria workers, all walks of life. these bikers have the biggest hearts and give to help others rather it's a toy run or helping out at a nursing home. Show some respect. Share the road Share some love.
L'Observateur
Greenfield “Back to School Festival” excites community
EDGARD – On Saturday, August 6, 500 area residents enjoyed a “Back to School Festival” at Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park featuring an afternoon of fun and resources for the entire community organized by Greenfield Louisiana, the River Region Chamber of Commerce, Elev8ted Gents and partners. The...
lionsroarnews.com
The return of a downtown favorite: Hot August Night
After a three year hiatus, downtown Hammond’s favorite event will make a long-awaited return. The Hammond Downtown Development District will be holding the 25th annual Hot August Night on Friday, August 26 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. This event is a celebration of the Hammond community, where guests will get a glimpse of everything downtown has to offer. Local artists, restaurants, musicians and small businesses will provide entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 10, 2022
Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton:. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor
The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
brproud.com
Summer of Hope events on Aug. 13: Heal the Block, community bike ride & more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Summer of Hope events continue this weekend with discussions with teens, a weekly series bringing resources to communities, and a community bike ride in Baton Rouge. Here is a list of this weekend’s Summer of Hope events:. Love is Kind. About: Love is...
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
1 Injured In A Motorcycle Crash on LA 1019 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred late on Friday. The crash happened on LA 1019 of LA-16. According to the LSP, the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries from [..]
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
theadvocate.com
KC Road in Ascension Parish to close for three weeks for bridge repairs
KC Road, an important cut-through between La. 621 and La. 74 north of Gonzales, will be closed for three weeks starting Tuesday, Ascension Parish officials said. Ascension government began work Monday to repair the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse, just south of La. 621, parish officials said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Thibodaux housing community Monday night
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
