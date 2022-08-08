This Saturday, August 13, is the annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” and open practice as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready to finish training camp and enter the season. This annual event to engage younger fans is presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. With the Hawkeyes opening up the gates at Kinnick, here is a quick guide to this Saturday for fans planning to attend. Time Gates open at 11am CST for a 12pm CST beginning of practice. Admission and parking Admission is free for all fans in attendance and parking on the hard surfaces will be free. Any parking in...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO